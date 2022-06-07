Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen were locked in talks with Liverpool on Tuesday night over Pittodrie right-back Calvin Ramsay, 18. (Sun) external-link

The proposed deal for Ramsay could be completed this week with the player awaiting permission to travel south for a medical and agree personal terms. (Record) external-link

Ramsay is "destined for big things", says former Aberdeen defender Phil McGuire. (Record) external-link

Celtic's relationship with agent Dudu Duhan has put them in a strong position to sign Israel midfielder Mohamed Abu Fani from Maccabi Haifa. (Express) external-link

Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, out of contract following four years with Dundee United, is a Celtic target after their stopper Vasilis Barkas joined Utrecht on loan. (Mail) external-link

Heart of Midlothian are expected to sign defender Lewis Neilson following his exit from Dundee United, who believe they will be entitled to compensation. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Robby McCrorie is "much better than being the number three" goalkeeper at Rangers, says former Ibrox stopper Cammy Bell. (Sun) external-link

Rangers will reportedly have to pay £4.5m to turn James Sands' loan from New York City into a permanent deal next summer. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi reveals he almost gave up on football earlier in his career. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

John Park, previously with Celtic, is expected to leave his head of recruitment role at Blackburn Rovers. (Sun) external-link

Signing defender Liam Scales from Celtic would be an ideal scenario for Aberdeen, says former Pittodrie captain Willie Miller. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson wants four or five signings capable of going straight into the first team. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, Saints midfielder David Wotherspoon is unlikely to make his comeback from injury until September or October. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Declan Drysdale, who spent part of last season on loan at Ross County from Coventry, has joined Newport County. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link