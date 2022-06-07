Last updated on .From the section Wales

Cardiff City Stadium was sold out once again for Wales' World Cup play-off final win over Ukraine

The Football Association of Wales [FAW] will lobby for more World Cup tickets, said chief executive Noel Mooney.

Wales beat Ukraine on Sunday to secure their place at the finals in Qatar.

Games against the USA, Iran and England will be played at the 44,740 capacity Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, with Wales expected to be allocated around 2,000 tickets for each game.

"The way it works is that we only get about five percent of the stadium," Mooney said.

"We'd have to work with Fifa on other angles to try and get as many tickets as we can for our supporters.

"You'd hope going to Qatar that we'd get a few thousand for each of the matches of course, we've got a huge membership. There's a huge demand.

"We can feel it everywhere, whether it's from supporters, whether it's from companies and different sites or partners contacting us over the last few hours and days, who want to be part of this special journey."

The finals, staged in November and December, will be held for the first time in the Middle East with Wales making their first appearance in 64 years.

But the decision to stage the tournament in Qatar because of concerns over the country's human rights record and the treatment of migrant workers has drawn criticism.

Some Wales fans have said they will boycott the finals due to the host country's stance on gay rights.

'Raising issues'

Mooney said Wales would be part of a working group along with other qualified European nations "to pool our concerns" to Qatari tournament organisers.

"There's been many meetings, I've seen the notes and the meetings where they raise all the issues," Mooney told BBC Radio Wales.

"There is on-the-ground visits from many different countries and seeing the conditions behind the scenes, seeing issues like the laws of the country etc.

"We look forward to discussing all these issues leading up to the competition and discussing our stance on things. and how we were going to communicate with Qatar and the world, but very much we're working with Uefa I would say as the European body to communicate and liaise with."

Wales' men reached the quarter-finals in their only previous World Cup finals appearance in 1958.

Mooney, who became FAW chief executive in July 2021, said Wales would expect to receive around £10m for qualifying for the World Cup.

Part of that prize money will go towards operational costs for the finals as well as player bonuses, and although Mooney promised there will be investment in grassroots football he has also said it would be a "scratch in the surface".

"I came to Wales, eight-nine months ago and one of the first things I picked up on was the chronic third-world grassroots facilities we have across the country," Mooney added.

Noel Mooney has also worked for the Football Association of Ireland and Uefa.

"I was shocked to be quite honest with you. With 953 clubs, a lot of them playing in very poor conditions.

"We met with the Welsh Government and Sport Wales and we've put together an audit of the pitches and we've looked at the cost, it's about £300m.

"We've a massive opportunity to improve the country through this global phenomena called football.

"I just really hope that the Welsh Government come with us on the journey and make us a better country through investing in grassroots facilities, the places where we play football, the community spaces and hubs we need to build across Wales, but also in the people and programmes that support that to make the country better."

In response to Mooney's comments, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: "Investing in grassroots facilities is a key commitment in our programme for government.

"We have allocated a budget of £24m over the next three years, on top of a £13.2m allocation last year, to drive forward improvements that are key to increasing participation across all sports."

Mooney also confirmed a training base had been identified for the team in Qatar, with reports that the team will use the facilities Italy has planned to use.

But with Italy having failed to qualify for the finals, Mooney said that the FAW was in discussions over the use of the complex later this year.

"We've been looking since January at a place that is good for the team," Mooney told S4C's Newyddion.

"We've found a place that is really good for us and we're happy with our selection."