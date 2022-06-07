Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Adam Thompson has made 23 appearances for Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient defender Adam Thompson has signed a new two-year contract at the League Two club.

The 29-year-old has made 23 appearances for the O's since moving to the club from Rotherham in January 2021.

Orient finished the season 13th in the table, on 58 points.

"I'm so excited to get back out there. As hard and gruelling as pre-season can be, it will be a pleasurable one, as I'll be out there on the grass," he told the club's website external-link .

"It's the most proud I've been of signing a new contract in my career.

"With the injury I had and being out of favour, I've had to keep working hard to get here, so to get a two-year deal is special for me and my family."