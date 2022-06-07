Last updated on .From the section England

Football has a responsibility - Southgate on pitch invasions & violence

Seven England fans were arrested in Munich on Monday, including three for making a Nazi salute.

More than 4,500 England fans were expected in Munich for Tuesday's Nations League game against Germany.

The other arrests included two for inciting police, one for using a flare indoors and another for urinating in public.

The Football Association has been working with local police and security services to limit disorder in Germany.

England supporters have been allocated about 3,500 tickets for the away end, although some travelling fans have bought seats in the home section of Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.

It is the first time England have been accompanied by a significant away support since the initial coronavirus lockdown in March 2020 and it is their first game in Munich since beating Germany 5-1 in a World Cup qualifier in 2001.

There are concerns further trouble could impact the joint UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028, with England having to play their Nations League game against Italy on Saturday without spectators following unrest at Wembley during last summer's Euro 2020 final against Italy.

There was also a spate of pitch invasions at the end of the domestic season.

There were no England fans at Saturday's Nations League defeat in Budapest, with Hungary having been ordered to play three games behind closed doors as punishment for discriminatory behaviour by their fans at Euro 2020.

But there were more than 30,000 spectators at Puskas Arena, with the Hungarian FA having used a Uefa regulation that allows children up to 14 to attend for free if accompanied by an adult.

Despite most of the crowd in Budapest being children, England players were jeered when they took a knee before the game.