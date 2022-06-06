Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City defender Alex Greenwood has been capped 45 times by England

Manchester City defender Alex Greenwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and has left England's training camp.

The 28-year-old will be monitored regularly with a view to returning for England's game against Belgium next Thursday.

The Lionesses are preparing for this summer's European Championships in Holland, which run 6-31 July.

They have friendlies against Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherland later this month ahead of the Euros.

England manager Sarina Wiegman is also not with the squad because of a "close family bereavement".

The Football Association announced the Wiegman news on Monday and said they expect her to return on 13 June.

Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will lead training and tournament preparations.