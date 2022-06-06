Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Luke Hendrie made 16 appearances for Bradford last season after rejoining in January

Bradford City full-back Luke Hendrie has signed a two-year contract extension with the League Two side.

The 27-year-old returned to the Bantams on a deal until the end of the season in January after leaving Hartlepool.

"Ever since I rejoined in January, my focus was to extend my stay here, so I am just looking forward to the season ahead," he told the club website. external-link

"I have really enjoyed my football under the gaffer and he is a really good person to work for."