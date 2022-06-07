Alex Pearce joins AFC Wimbledon after release by Millwall
AFC Wimbledon have signed defender Alex Pearce on a free transfer.
The 33-year-old was a free agent after being released by Championship side Millwall, where his contract expires this summer.
Pearce began his career at Reading and went on to make 239 first-team appearances for the Royals before moving to Derby County and then, in 2019, to Millwall.
This season the centre-back featured nine times for the Lions.
Pearce said: "It's a family club and I think that's going to be vital - that we all pull in the same direction.
"We need to all come together as a unit - as fans, players and staff, everyone together."
