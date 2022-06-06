Last updated on .From the section QPR

Barbet made 121 appearances for QPR in his three years with the club

Centre-back Yoann Barbet is to leave Queens Park Rangers having failed to reach a new contract agreement with the Championship club.

The Frenchman, 29, joined QPR in 2019 from Brentford on a three-year deal.

He featured 41 times in the league this season and was in discussions over a new deal following the end of the team's campaign.

Barbet said he "would have loved to stay at the club, but the club and I couldn't come to an agreement".

In a post on social media he wrote: "I gave everything for the club and I hope I've been a good example on and off the pitch. You'll always have a big part in my heart and I'll always support the team."