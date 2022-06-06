Last updated on .From the section Newport

Declan Drysdale has had four spells out on loan, including at Solihull Moors and Gillingham, since joining Coventry in 2019.

Newport County have agreed an undisclosed deal with Coventry City for the transfer of Declan Drysdale.

The Birkenhead-born centre back started his career at Tranmere Rovers where he was part of the squad that earned promotion back to the Football League in 2018 before signing for Coventry.

Drysdale, 22, also helped Cambridge United to promotion while on loan with the League Two side in 2021.

He spent last season on loan with Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

"Declan at 22 already has two promotions on his CV and has really good experience within senior football for his age," said Newport manager James Rowberry.

"He brings a physicality and technical ability to our back line as well as showing he can be a leader."

Drysdale will be Rowberry's fifth signing of the close season after securing striker Chanka Zimba on a season-long loan and midfielder Sam Bowen for an undisclosed fee both from Cardiff City, ex-Cardiff midfielder Aaron Wildig from Morecambe and winger Will Evans from Cymru Premier side Bala.