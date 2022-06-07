Ian Porterfield led Armenia to a fine draw with Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal

Many people know that Ian Porterfield is a legend on Wearside for his exploits across a decade in the red and white of Sunderland.

The Fifer's crowning glory came when he scored the winning goal in the 1973 FA Cup final against Don Revie's celebrated Leeds United side at Wembley.

What people may not know is that the former Aberdeen manager is something of a legend in Armenia.

Porterfield died in September 2007 after suffering from colon cancer that was being treated in the Armenian capital as he continued to work as their national coach in the weeks leading up to his death.

It is testament to the man who replaced Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie that, in the final match in which he was in charge, his minnows stubbornly held a star-studded Portugal side to a 1-1 draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo scrambled an equaliser for the visitors in the Euro 2008 qualifier while flanked by the likes of Deco, Raul Meireles, Simao, Tiago and Helder Postiga.

The Raith Rovers Hall of Fame inductee had masterminded his latest result against the odds having led the Armenians to a famous 1-0 victory over Poland less than three months earlier.

Porterfield would succumb to cancer just 20 days after frustrating Ronaldo in Yerevan. A nation mourned the loss of a man who hadn't been with them for very long but who had left a lasting impression.

He would have enjoyed the current Armenia side's Nations League opener. Their 1-0 upset of Republic of Ireland on Saturday has sent a warning shot Steve Clarke's way as the Scotland boss and his beleaguered players attempt to shake-off their World Cup submission to Ukraine.

On what was a frustrating afternoon for Stephen Kenny's team, Armenia were a much improved defensive unit in comparison to the one ripped apart 9-0 by Norway in their previous game, a friendly in March that is now their record defeat.

It was also just their second win in 12 outings with the only other being a 1-0 victory over Montenegro just before their nine-goal humbling in Oslo.

So, with that in mind, how concerned should Clarke be as he eyes up a double-header against the Armenians that bookend a trip to Dublin in the first half of this important Nations League campaign?

Patience will be key for Scotland

Firstly, the Irish had enough chances to win the match comfortably, with Kenny cutting an increasingly frustrated figure on the bench in the searing later-afternoon heat.

Armenia were notably happy to sit very deep at times, starting with a five-man defensive unit with their Spanish head coach, Joaquin Caparros, clearly determined to see no repeat of their Norse capitulation.

Patience, therefore, may be required by Scotland in the two games.

Krasnodar midfielder Eduard Spertsyan scored Armenia's winner against Republic of Ireland

The Armenians actually found the net with two very good finishes against the Republic - the first being correctly ruled out for offside. However, what proved to be the winner was a superbly taken strike by Krasnodar midfielder Eduard Spertsyan, albeit he ran a long way unchallenged before hammering the ball home from distance.

It was symptomatic of how the Irish fell out of the game in temperatures topping 30C. However, it is worth pointing out next week's match for Scotland in Yerevan will kick off three hours later, meaning slightly more favourable conditions than experienced by the Irish.

Despite Roma's Henrikh Mkhitaryan announcing his international retirement in March, there's still plenty for Scotland fans to watch out for on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Spertsyan is probably their star player. He has Champions League experience with his club, and clocked up 24 appearances in the Russian Premier League this season.

Jack Hendry won't need to be introduced to Sargis Adamyan, the Hoffenheim striker having been on loan to the Scotland centre-half's Club Brugge in the second half of the 2021-22 season. The 29-year-old was a substitute against the Republic but is certain to play some part at Hampden.

Slovan Bratislava midfielder and penalty-taker Tigran Bareseghyan may also be a goal-scoring threat and was one of nine Armenians to find the net during their last, successful, Nations League campaign. They finishing top of a group featuring Euro 2020 participants North Macedonia, Georgia and Estonia as they motored into League B.

Alashkert defender Taron Voskanyan and midfield clubmate Artak Grigoryan both faced Rangers in their Europa League play-off this season, while captain Varazdat Haroyan, the Cadiz centre-half, was a rock against the Irish.

The back five is likely to get a quickfire return on Wednesday evening.

Armenia have never qualified for a major tournament, their best attempt at it being in Euro 2012 qualifying, when they won five of their 10 games but ultimately finishing six points behind group winners Russia and four off Ireland.

However, there is enough in their last 15 years of playing at this level to suggest that more inferior teams have taken points off the Scots in that time.

Given Armenia have three points in the bank already and the Nations League is ideal for sides who have previously struggled to qualify for major tournaments, these could be trickier than expected tests for Clarke's side.