Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Salah went off early during the FA Cup final due to a groin problem

Mohamed Salah rejected Liverpool's request to have a pre-match scan on an undisclosed injury before the forward played 90 minutes for his country on Sunday.

The 29-year-old captained the side to a 1-0 victory over Guinea in Cairo as Egypt began their qualifying campaign for next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

"Salah was hit by an injury but played through it," said manager Ehab Galal.

He added Salah's X-ray would take place after the game.

Egypt are scheduled to play an Afcon group match against Ethiopia in Malawi's capital Lilongwe on 9 June and a friendly against South Korea the following Tuesday.

During the first half of Liverpool's FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea last month, Salah was substituted with a groin issue after just 33 minutes. The injury also saw him ruled out of the Reds' Premier League away win at Southampton three days later.

Salah's future is still uncertain as he is yet to sign a new contract with the club, despite his current deal ending in June 2023.

The 2021-22 Golden Boot winner said before the Champions League final in May he would be at Anfield next season "for sure", but would not be drawn further on his current situation.