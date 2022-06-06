Close menu
Euro Under-21 Qualifying - Group F
R. of Ireland U21Republic of Ireland U213Montenegro U21Montenegro U211

Uefa U21s qualifiers: Republic beat Montenegro to keep qualification hopes alive

Liam Kerrigan (second right) was on target for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s against Montenegro
The Republic of Ireland Under-21s kept their European Championship qualification hopes alive with a 3-1 home win against Montenegro.

Will Smallbone put the Republic ahead on 41 minutes before Liam Kerrigan doubled their lead on 56 minutes.

Tyreik Wright extend the advantage 10 minutes later before Viktor Dukanovic pulled a goal back on 76.

The Republic move into second spot in Group F ahead of next week's final qualifier against leaders Italy.

Jim Crawford's Irish side will be guaranteed at least a play-off for a qualifying spot if third-placed Sweden do not beat the Italians on Thursday.

However, if Italy fail to beat the Swedes, a Republic win in Ascoli next Tuesday will ensure the country's automatic qualification for a first ever Uefa Under-21 Finals.

With senior boss Stephen Kenny and his staff watching from the stands at Tallaght Stadium, Ireland rode out a testing start to both halves before Smallbone notched his third goal in two games to settle their nerves.

The Irish found themselves under early pressure with Montenegro striker Nikola Krstovic causing problems and full-back Lee O'Connor twice had to make important interventions.

However, the home side gradually worked their way into the game with Borussia Monchengladbach's Conor Noss going close for the Irish in the 29th minute after a mix-up between keeper Nikola Ivezic and defender Anto Babic.

Southampton midfielder Smallbone broke the deadlock four minutes before half-time when he controlled JJ Kayode's chest pass before thumping a left-foot shot across the keeper and inside the far post.

As Montenegro threatened after the restart, home keeper Brian Maher saved a Krstovic's long-range effort with Zaim Divanovic blasting the rebound high over.

But the Irish made it 2-0 on 56 minutes as central defender Eiran Cashin headed Smallbone's free-kick back across goal and Kerrigan controlled before firing home from close range.

The game was effectively over with 23 minutes remaining when substitute Evan Ferguson crossed for Wright to make it 3-0, and although Viktor Dukanovic reduced the deficit with 14 minutes remaining, there was no way back for the visitors.

Line-ups

R. of Ireland U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Maher
  • 2O'Connor
  • 5Cashin
  • 4McGuinness
  • 3AdaramolaSubstituted forLyonsat 84'minutes
  • 10SmallboneBooked at 30mins
  • 12NoßSubstituted forKilkennyat 64'minutes
  • 6Coventry
  • 22Kerrigan
  • 9KayodeSubstituted forFergusonat 64'minutes
  • 18Wright

Substitutes

  • 7Kilkenny
  • 8Devoy
  • 13O'Brien
  • 14O'Neill
  • 15Lyons
  • 16McNicholas
  • 17Tierney
  • 19Ferguson
  • 20Odubeko

Montenegro U21

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ivezic
  • 11Pesukic
  • 4Obradovic
  • 5Babic
  • 17Saletic
  • 14BrnovicSubstituted forKrstovicat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7JanjicSubstituted forVukcevicat 70'minutes
  • 19VukcevicSubstituted forMijovicat 60'minutes
  • 20DivanovicSubstituted forStrikovicat 86'minutes
  • 10DjukanovicBooked at 46mins
  • 9KrstovicBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 6Krstovic
  • 8Mijovic
  • 12Radulovic
  • 15Vukcevic
  • 16Gasevic
  • 18Bakic
  • 23Strikovic
Referee:
Jan Petrik
Attendance:
3,126

Match Stats

Home TeamR. of Ireland U21Away TeamMontenegro U21
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Republic of Ireland U21 3, Montenegro U21 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland U21 3, Montenegro U21 1.

  3. Booking

    Nikola Krstovic (Montenegro U21) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Srdjan Krstovic (Montenegro U21) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Montenegro U21. Vuk Strikovic replaces Zaim Divanovic.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Andrew Lyons replaces Omotayo Adaramola.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 3, Montenegro U21 1. Viktor Djukanovic (Montenegro U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Djorde Saletic.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Montenegro U21. Petar Vukcevic replaces Nikola Janjic.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 3, Montenegro U21 0. Tyreik Wright (Republic of Ireland U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Evan Ferguson.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Evan Ferguson replaces Joshua Kayode.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Gavin Kilkenny replaces Conor Noß.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Montenegro U21. Srdjan Krstovic replaces Milos Brnovic.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Montenegro U21. Lazar Mijovic replaces Ivan Vukcevic.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 2, Montenegro U21 0. Liam Kerrigan (Republic of Ireland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eiran Cashin.

  15. Booking

    Viktor Djukanovic (Montenegro U21) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Second Half

    Second Half begins Republic of Ireland U21 1, Montenegro U21 0.

  17. Half Time

    First Half ends, Republic of Ireland U21 1, Montenegro U21 0.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 1, Montenegro U21 0. William Smallbone (Republic of Ireland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  19. Booking

    William Smallbone (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 6th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U21961221101119
2Norway U21860222101218
3Finland U2185121511416
4Austria U21105142213916
5Azerbaijan U2182151119-87
6Estonia U219009028-280

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2198013082224
2Poland U2195312571818
3Israel U2195131710716
4Hungary U2193241417-311
5Latvia U219216517-127
6San Marino U219018032-321

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2177003042621
2Slovakia U2185031810815
3Malta U217205918-96
4Lithuania U217205621-156
5Northern Ireland U217205717-106
6Football Union of Russia U2100000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2187103022822
2Greece U219522158717
3Iceland U2183321761112
4Belarus U2194051512312
5Cyprus U2193241611511
6Liechtenstein U219009054-540

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2197112151622
2Netherlands U2186202532220
3Moldova U219324611-511
4Bulgaria U219234910-19
5Wales U218224131308
6Gibraltar U217007032-320

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy U2186201431120
2R. of Ireland U219612156919
3Sweden U2195222171417
4Bosnia and Herzegovina U2110325916-711
5Montenegro U2192251117-68
6Luxembourg U219018223-211

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2176101751219
2Czech Rep U2196121661019
3Kosovo U21832377011
4Slovenia U21824276110
5Albania U218305813-59
6Andorra U218008119-180

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2198102822625
2Ukraine U218611158719
3Serbia U219324910-111
4Faroe Islands U219234511-69
5North Macedonia U2110235815-79
6Armenia U219108726-193

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2186201421220
2Denmark U21641183513
3Turkey U21621358-37
4Scotland U21713359-46
5Kazakhstan U217016414-101
View full Euro Under-21 Qualifying tables

