Scott Flinders played more than 150 games during five years with Cheltenham

Mansfield Town have signed goalkeeper Scott Flinders on an initial one-year contract following his release by League One club Cheltenham Town.

The 35-year-old made 23 appearances for the Robins during the 2021-22 season.

He began his career at Barnsley and also had spells at Crystal Palace, Hartlepool, York City and Macclesfield.

"He's been a very good goalkeeper over the years and has come here to compete for the first-choice goalkeeping spot," said manager Nigel Clough.

Mansfield reached the League Two play-offs but were beaten 3-0 by Port Vale in the final at Wembley.

Flinders will provide competition for Nathan Bishop, who made 53 appearances during the season, including the game against Vale.

