England host Italy on Saturday in the Nations League - a repeat of the Euro 2020 final.

There is only one English-based player in the Azzurri squad for this game - Tottenham's back-up keeper Pierluigi Gollini - but plenty of Italians have played in England over the years and now we want you to tell us the 30 with the most Premier League appearances.

We have given you the number of English top-flight games they have played and which teams they represented in the Premier League.

You have 10 minutes...