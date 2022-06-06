Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Chris Porter scored 54 goals in 189 appearances during five seasons with Crewe

Veteran striker Chris Porter has rejoined Oldham Athletic on a one-year deal after leaving Crewe Alexandra.

During two campaigns with the club from 2005-07, Porter, 38, scored 31 goals in 75 games for Oldham, who were relegated from the Football League last season.

Across a 19-year playing career, Porter has netted 195 goals in 681 matches for clubs including Bury, Derby, Sheffield United, Colchester and Motherwell.

"Chris has scored goals wherever he has played," said boss John Sheridan. external-link

"The experience and pedigree that Chris brings speaks for itself and I'm very pleased at being able to add a player of his calibre which is vital as we rebuild the squad."

