Kevin Betsy made almost 600 appearances during his playing career

Crawley Town have appointed Arsenal Under-23s boss Kevin Betsy as their new manager on an initial two-year deal.

The 44-year-old replaces John Yems, who left the League Two club last month following racism and discriminatory conduct allegations.

Betsy began his coaching career with Fulham and then took charge of England age-group sides up to under-18s.

He joined Arsenal last summer and guided their academy side to a third-placed finish in Premier League 2.

Dan Micciche, who previously had a spell of less than three months as MK Dons manager, will also move to the People's Pension Stadium as Betsy's assistant - leaving his position as under-18s head coach with the Gunners.

Crawley were taken over by US cryptocurrency investors WAGMI United LLC two months ago, led by co-founders Preston Johnson and Eben Smith.

They soon became involved in the Yems case following what the club described as"serious and credible" accusations by players, leading to an ongoing Football Association investigation. Yems has declined to comment on the matter.

Following his appointment, Betsy said: "I am joining a club that has a great history that we should no doubt embrace, and we are also looking at an exciting new beginning on many levels both on and off the pitch.

"I was very impressed with Eben and Preston's vision for the club. Following discussions, l knew I would be working for bright and genuine people that share the positivity and energy to take this club forward."

Betsy began and ended his playing career at Woking, and in between had spells at clubs including Fulham, Barnsley, Bristol City, Southend and Wycombe Wanderers.

Crawley have confirmed that Lewis Young, who was assistant to Yems and had been in interim charge since his departure, will stay as part of Betsy's coaching staff.

Arsenal academy manager Per Mertersacker said: "We're grateful for the work Kevin and Dan have done to manage and develop our Under-23s and Under-18s.

"Both have shown outstanding coaching ability so it's no surprise they're heading into first-team management in the EFL. This is a great opportunity for them."