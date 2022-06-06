Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jen Beattie played for Arsenal between 2009 and 2013 in her first spell with the club before returning in 2019

Scotland international Jen Beattie has signed a new deal with Arsenal which will combine playing alongside other roles within the club.

Beattie, 31, who recovered from breast cancer last year, will go into a fourth season in a second spell with the club.

Alongside playing, Beattie will take up a mentoring role with the academy and work with the commercial and partnerships teams.

She has won one league title, two FA Cups and two League Cups with Arsenal.

The experienced defender, who has also played for Montpellier, Manchester City and Melbourne City, has scored 30 goals in 134 appearances for the Gunners.

She was a recipient of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Helen Rollason Award in 2021, for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity.

"I've really enjoyed the past three seasons, but I've still got so much to achieve as part of this club and I'm excited to extend," said Beattie.

"This is the club that gave me my first real opportunity in football. It's close to home and it's a special club. I really feel this is a club going in the right direction."

Manager Jonas Eidevall added: "I'm very happy that Jen will be staying with us. Her experience and professionalism are so important for us as a squad and I know she will continue to make a key contribution both on and off the pitch."