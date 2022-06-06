Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Assistant coach Arjan Veurink (left) will take training in Wiegman's absence

England manager Sarina Wiegman will not be with the squad at St George's Park this week because of a "close family bereavement".

In a statement, the Football Association said Wiegman has a plan in place and expects to rejoin the Lionesses from Monday, 13 June.

England's 23-player squad announcement for Euro 2022 will now be delayed until next week.

Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will lead training and tournament preparations.

The FA added: "On behalf of Sarina and her family, we ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time. Our thoughts are with them all."

England play friendly matches against Belgium on 16 June at Molineux and Netherlands a week later at Elland Road as they build-up to the European Championship, which begins on 6 July.