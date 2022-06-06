Match ends, Croatia 1, France 1.
Defending champions France have one point from two Nations League games after being held by Croatia in Split.
Didier Deschamps made 10 changes from the side who threw away a lead to lose 2-1 to Denmark on Friday.
They looked on course for victory when Adrien Rabiot's cool finish from Wissam Ben Yedder's ball gave them the lead.
But Andrej Kramaric scored a fine penalty after the video assistant referee awarded him a spot-kick following a foul by Jonathan Clauss.
France now face an uphill battle to reach next year's Nations League finals after throwing away two leads in five days.
Croatia had chances to win the game but Nikola Vlasic was denied by goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who was making his competitive debut, and Luka Sucic dragged a shot wide.
France handed first competitive starts to Arsenal pair Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba and Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku.
New Aston Villa signing Boubacar Kamara came on for his France debut in the second half.
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric won his 150th cap for Croatia.
The other game in Group A1 - Austria v Denmark - was delayed because of a power failure.
Line-ups
Croatia
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Livakovic
- 22Juranovic
- 20Erlic
- 21VidaBooked at 21mins
- 3Barisic
- 10ModricSubstituted forSucicat 79'minutes
- 11Brozovic
- 8KovacicSubstituted forVlasicat 79'minutes
- 4MajerSubstituted forPasalicat 63'minutes
- 17BudimirSubstituted forKramaricat 69'minutes
- 7BrekaloSubstituted forOrsicat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Vrsaljko
- 5Sutalo
- 6Pongracic
- 9Kramaric
- 12Labrovic
- 13Vlasic
- 14Sucic
- 15Pasalic
- 16Jakic
- 18Orsic
- 19Ivanusec
- 23Ivusic
France
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2Pavard
- 17Saliba
- 3KimpembeBooked at 84mins
- 18Digne
- 8TchouaméniSubstituted forKamaraat 62'minutes
- 6Guendouzi
- 20DiabySubstituted forClaussat 79'minutes
- 12Nkunku
- 14Rabiot
- 9Ben YedderSubstituted forGriezmannat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lloris
- 4Konaté
- 5Koundé
- 7Griezmann
- 10Mbappé
- 11Coman
- 13Kamara
- 15Clauss
- 19Benzema
- 21Hernández
- 22Hernández
- 23Areola
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Croatia 1, France 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luka Sucic (Croatia) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josip Juranovic with a through ball.
Post update
Mattéo Guendouzi (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Borna Barisic (Croatia).
Post update
Offside, Croatia. Mislav Orsic tries a through ball, but Luka Sucic is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
Post update
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Mike Maignan.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Jonathan Clauss (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Borna Barisic (Croatia).
Booking
Presnel Kimpembe (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (France).
Post update
Luka Sucic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Goal! Croatia 1, France 1. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Croatia.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Jonathan Clauss (France) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Croatia. Andrej Kramaric draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt saved. Luka Sucic (Croatia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mislav Orsic.