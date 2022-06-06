Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A1
CroatiaCroatia1FranceFrance1

Croatia 1-1 France: Les Bleus yet to win in Nations League

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Andrej Kramaric
Andrej Kramaric waited for goalkeeper Mike Maignan to move before rolling the ball into the net

Defending champions France have one point from two Nations League games after being held by Croatia in Split.

Didier Deschamps made 10 changes from the side who threw away a lead to lose 2-1 to Denmark on Friday.

They looked on course for victory when Adrien Rabiot's cool finish from Wissam Ben Yedder's ball gave them the lead.

But Andrej Kramaric scored a fine penalty after the video assistant referee awarded him a spot-kick following a foul by Jonathan Clauss.

France now face an uphill battle to reach next year's Nations League finals after throwing away two leads in five days.

Croatia had chances to win the game but Nikola Vlasic was denied by goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who was making his competitive debut, and Luka Sucic dragged a shot wide.

France handed first competitive starts to Arsenal pair Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba and Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku.

New Aston Villa signing Boubacar Kamara came on for his France debut in the second half.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric won his 150th cap for Croatia.

The other game in Group A1 - Austria v Denmark - was delayed because of a power failure.

Line-ups

Croatia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Livakovic
  • 22Juranovic
  • 20Erlic
  • 21VidaBooked at 21mins
  • 3Barisic
  • 10ModricSubstituted forSucicat 79'minutes
  • 11Brozovic
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forVlasicat 79'minutes
  • 4MajerSubstituted forPasalicat 63'minutes
  • 17BudimirSubstituted forKramaricat 69'minutes
  • 7BrekaloSubstituted forOrsicat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Vrsaljko
  • 5Sutalo
  • 6Pongracic
  • 9Kramaric
  • 12Labrovic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 14Sucic
  • 15Pasalic
  • 16Jakic
  • 18Orsic
  • 19Ivanusec
  • 23Ivusic

France

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Pavard
  • 17Saliba
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 84mins
  • 18Digne
  • 8TchouaméniSubstituted forKamaraat 62'minutes
  • 6Guendouzi
  • 20DiabySubstituted forClaussat 79'minutes
  • 12Nkunku
  • 14Rabiot
  • 9Ben YedderSubstituted forGriezmannat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lloris
  • 4Konaté
  • 5Koundé
  • 7Griezmann
  • 10Mbappé
  • 11Coman
  • 13Kamara
  • 15Clauss
  • 19Benzema
  • 21Hernández
  • 22Hernández
  • 23Areola
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamCroatiaAway TeamFrance
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Croatia 1, France 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Croatia 1, France 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Sucic (Croatia) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josip Juranovic with a through ball.

  4. Post update

    Mattéo Guendouzi (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Borna Barisic (Croatia).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Croatia. Mislav Orsic tries a through ball, but Luka Sucic is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Lucas Digne.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Mike Maignan.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Jonathan Clauss (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Borna Barisic (Croatia).

  13. Booking

    Presnel Kimpembe (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (France).

  15. Post update

    Luka Sucic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Goal! Croatia 1, France 1. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Croatia.

  18. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Jonathan Clauss (France) after a foul in the penalty area.

  19. Post update

    Penalty Croatia. Andrej Kramaric draws a foul in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luka Sucic (Croatia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mislav Orsic.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 6th June 2022

  • CroatiaCroatia1FranceFrance1
  • LatviaLatvia1LiechtensteinLiechtenstein0
  • BelarusBelarus0AzerbaijanAzerbaijan0
  • SlovakiaSlovakia0KazakhstanKazakhstan1
  • AndorraAndorra0MoldovaMoldova0
  • IcelandIceland1AlbaniaAlbania1
  • IsraelIsraelPFootball Union of RussiaFootball Union of RussiaP
    Match postponed - Cancelled
  • AustriaAustria0DenmarkDenmark1

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11004043
2Luxembourg11002023
3Lithuania100102-20
4Faroe Islands100104-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22009276
2North Macedonia21103124
3Bulgaria201136-31
4Gibraltar200206-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan22003036
2Slovakia21011103
3Belarus201101-11
4Azerbaijan201102-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004133
2Poland11002113
3Wales100112-10
4Belgium100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia11001013
2Scotland00000000
3Ukraine00000000
4R. of Ireland100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary11001013
2Germany10101101
3Italy10101101
4England100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway22003126
2Serbia21014223
3Sweden21013213
4Slovenia200216-50

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark22003126
2Austria21013123
3France201123-11
4Croatia201114-31

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro11002023
2Bos-Herze10101101
3Finland10101101
4Romania100102-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta11002023
2Estonia11002023
3San Marino200204-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia22004046
2Moldova21102024
3Andorra201103-31
4Liechtenstein200203-30

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal21105144
2Czech Rep21104314
3Spain20203302
4Switzerland200216-50

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland20203302
2Israel10102201
3Albania10101101
4Football Union of Russia00000000

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece22002026
2Kosovo21012113
3Northern Ireland201101-11
4Cyprus201102-21
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories