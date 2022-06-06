Last updated on .From the section European Football

Andrej Kramaric waited for goalkeeper Mike Maignan to move before rolling the ball into the net

Defending champions France have one point from two Nations League games after being held by Croatia in Split.

Didier Deschamps made 10 changes from the side who threw away a lead to lose 2-1 to Denmark on Friday.

They looked on course for victory when Adrien Rabiot's cool finish from Wissam Ben Yedder's ball gave them the lead.

But Andrej Kramaric scored a fine penalty after the video assistant referee awarded him a spot-kick following a foul by Jonathan Clauss.

France now face an uphill battle to reach next year's Nations League finals after throwing away two leads in five days.

Croatia had chances to win the game but Nikola Vlasic was denied by goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who was making his competitive debut, and Luka Sucic dragged a shot wide.

France handed first competitive starts to Arsenal pair Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba and Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku.

New Aston Villa signing Boubacar Kamara came on for his France debut in the second half.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric won his 150th cap for Croatia.

The other game in Group A1 - Austria v Denmark - was delayed because of a power failure.