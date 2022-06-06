Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Will Boyle scored 23 goals in 166 league appearances for Cheltenham

Huddersfield Town have re-signed out-of-contract Cheltenham Town defender Will Boyle on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old started his career with the Terriers before joining the Robins in January 2017.

"It is good news that he will come to us so early in our preparation, and that we can work with him from the first day of pre-season," boss Carlos Corberan told the club website. external-link

"He will give us good balance as a left-sided centre back."

