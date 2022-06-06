Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Gary Liddle joined Pools initially from hometown club Middlesbrough

Stalwart defender Gary Liddle is to leave Hartlepool United when his contract expires later this month.

The 35-year-old has played 364 games for Pools over two spells, having initially joined from hometown club Middlesbrough in August 2006.

He is ninth on the club's all-time appearances list and played 38 games in all competitions this season.

"I always knew I'd have to leave one day, I do so with a huge sense of achievement," Liddle said. external-link

"It's been a whirlwind two-and-a-half years packed with highs, lows, and Covid of course in that first season, but two-and-a-half years filled with a huge amount of success and a personal sense of accomplishment."

Liddle, who lists Bradford, Carlisle and Notts County among his other former clubs, has already cemented his future plans, says chairman Raj Singh.

"We have discussed the club's future plans and in context we understand Gary's reasons," he said.

"He has an opportunity to join a club on a long-term deal with security for himself and his family at this stage in his career. He leaves with our best wishes."