Solihull Moors were denied promotion by a 111th-minute winner from Grimsby Town in the National League play-off final

Captain Kyle Storer says Solihull Moors have the mental strength to bounce back from Sunday's National League play-off final defeat by Grimsby.

An extra-time winner from Jordan Maguire-Drew ended Solihull's hopes of going up to League Two, in a dramatic showdown at the London Stadium.

Solihull had finished third in the table, three places above Grimsby.

"It's a tough one to take," said Storer. "But we will regroup, we have a strong group mentality."

Kyle Hudlin's first-half header had the Midlands club on course for promotion.

But Grimsby pulled off their third extra-time victory in as many play-off games to make a stunning return to the English Football League at their first attempt.

Top scorer John McAtee scored in the second half to force the game to extra time, with Maguire-Drew going on to complete the turnaround with an 111th-minute winner.

Experienced midfielder Storer said he and other senior players would "help the young ones through" the disappointment.

"We move on from this," Storer told BBC WM 95.6.

"I've been on winning sides and losing side in these, and you benefit in the long run.

"We have a young group in there and they will benefit from this - they won't see it now, none of us see it now, but as long as we keep the group together I think we can go strong next year."