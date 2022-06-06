Close menu

Liverpool: James Milner agrees new one-year deal

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

James Milner was signed by former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers in 2015

Vice-captain James Milner has agreed a new one-year deal that will keep him at Liverpool for an eighth season.

The former England midfielder, 36, joined Liverpool on a free transfer in 2015 after leaving Manchester City.

He has made 289 appearances for the Reds and has won six major trophies, including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

It is understood Milner has accepted a contract with significantly reduced terms in order to remain at Anfield.

"I'm very pleased to be staying for another season," Milner said.

"I have never taken playing for this club for granted and I never will."

Milner, who would have been out of contract at the end of the month, had offers from at least one Premier League club and two from overseas but has chosen to stay with the Reds on a new deal that runs until the summer of 2023.

The move to retain Milner was driven by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who did not want to lose his influence in the squad and versatility on the pitch.

Milner has featured in both full-back positions as well as his favoured midfield role under the German manager.

"An overriding feeling for me - and a vitally important one in the process - was the belief I can still contribute to the team. The gaffer was clear what he thought and that was a big factor in me extending my contract," Milner said.

Having made his Premier League debut for Leeds United in November 2002 aged 16, Milner's new contract will see his career in the English top flight extended to two decades.

Although not now a regular starter in key games, he made 24 Premier League appearances last season as Klopp's side fell one point short of winning the title.

Liverpool also missed out on the Champions League to Real Madrid but secured a domestic cup double by winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, with Milner successfully converting his side's first penalty in both shootouts against Chelsea.

"Last season was extraordinary, even though it didn't have the ending we hoped it would - but I think that will only make us all even hungrier for more success," he said.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 14:17

    Despite advancing age, still effective and very useful to have in match day squad to both bring on to close out games and to mentor the youngsters on the team.
    A wise deal for both parties.

  • Comment posted by Strangely Brown, today at 14:07

    Consistent, reliable and a jaw line you can set your watch by.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:28

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Watches still need to be set? Wow!

  • Comment posted by I am not a Robot, today at 14:25

    Quality wherever he plays on the pitch. Expert at managing the game. Fantastic penalty taker.

    • Reply posted by 1Title in 31, today at 14:33

      1Title in 31 replied:
      Well penalties and LiVARpool go well together...2 tin pot cups actully 3 Finals and not a single goal scored....just depending on pens.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 14:31

    James Milner is a proper footballer. Great to see him in the Premier League another season.

    Any team with 11 players with the heart, determination and fitness of James Milner would be world beaters.

    • Reply posted by skippy, today at 14:37

      skippy replied:
      No they would finish second, again!

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 14:17

    Great news!....his influence in keeping the squad together, motivated and hungry for success is invaluable.

    Tremendous servant for the club

    • Reply posted by Canadian, today at 14:36

      Canadian replied:
      "hungry for success". How's that working out?

  • Comment posted by ronny, today at 14:17

    Great news ...hope he ends up on backroom staff after he finishes playing ....

    • Reply posted by Bluebird63, today at 14:49

      Bluebird63 replied:
      Most likely will join guardiola at MC to learn the trade

  • Comment posted by Bilbo, today at 14:08

    Such a great pro who will be invaluable amongst the squad again this season I’m sure.

  • Comment posted by runitback, today at 14:24

    You get the impression he has secondary control over the dressing room after Klopp, and that is invaluable!

  • Comment posted by drewfus7, today at 14:20

    A rare breed these days in the sea of greed, vanity and egomania. Class act.

  • Comment posted by Dan Walkers Storker, today at 14:20

    Great news, one of our best signings & Milly was on a free as well. Hope he stays with us after he finishes his playing career.

  • Comment posted by roy brewer, today at 14:18

    Amazing character to have in the club…great player and leader.

  • Comment posted by Dubbus, today at 14:15

    At 36 a testament to the man's professional attitude towards the game to be able to contribute as he does.

    Players like him are who you want around the club.

  • Comment posted by Mark Crossley, today at 14:31

    I wonder if Milner's "loyalty bonus" will come anywhere close to that of another "footballing great" Paul Pogba? LOL
    Milner would be too embarrassed to accept further financial reward for doing something that he has always thoroughly enjoyed & felt lucky to have had such a fantastic career. He'd probably donate every penny to grassroots junior football clubs like Horsforth (Leeds) where he lived

  • Comment posted by O C, today at 14:18

    The rest of us can only dream of being that good, for just one day.

    Well done.

  • Comment posted by Different View, today at 14:37

    Thank you James for your continued loyalty. Showing other LFC players how to behave properly in the transfer market.

    Salah and Mane - sick and tired of your contract games. Make your mind up or clear off. You are replaceable.

    YNWA.

    • Reply posted by Stenner, today at 14:41

      Stenner replied:
      Mane deserves a lot more money than he's on.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 14:23

    Good investment for another year.
    Sometimes signing your own to another year is just as important to the team as bringing in a high priced superstar.

  • Comment posted by Scotty, today at 14:22

    Nothing but good positive news.

  • Comment posted by FootKnoll, today at 14:37

    What a career and model professional

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 14:31

    Klopp is no fool.

    Milner Henderson Thiago and Van Dijk in the dressing room = win

    • Reply posted by 1Title in 31, today at 14:34

      1Title in 31 replied:
      Dads Army ..building for the future.

  • Comment posted by vidapam, today at 14:14

    Another year of his professionalism, and calming influence

