Liverpool: James Milner agrees new one-year deal

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

James Milner signs for Liverpool
James Milner was signed by former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers in 2015

Vice-captain James Milner has agreed a new one-year deal that will keep him at Liverpool for an eighth season.

The former England midfielder, 36, joined Liverpool on a free transfer in 2015 after leaving Manchester City.

He has made 289 appearances for the Reds and has won six major trophies, including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

It is understood Milner has accepted a contract with significantly reduced terms in order to remain at Anfield.

"I'm very pleased to be staying for another season," Milner said.

"I have never taken playing for this club for granted and I never will."

Milner, who would have been out of contract at the end of the month, had offers from at least one Premier League club and two from overseas but has chosen to stay with the Reds on a new deal that runs until the summer of 2023.

The move to retain Milner was driven by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who did not want to lose his influence in the squad and versatility on the pitch.

Milner has featured in both full-back positions as well as his favoured midfield role under the German manager.

"An overriding feeling for me - and a vitally important one in the process - was the belief I can still contribute to the team. The gaffer was clear what he thought and that was a big factor in me extending my contract," Milner said.

Having made his Premier League debut for Leeds United in November 2002 aged 16, Milner's new contract will see his career in the English top flight extended to two decades.

Although not now a regular starter in key games, he made 24 Premier League appearances last season as Klopp's side fell one point short of winning the title.

Liverpool also missed out on the Champions League to Real Madrid but secured a domestic cup double by winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, with Milner successfully converting his side's first penalty in both shootouts against Chelsea.

"Last season was extraordinary, even though it didn't have the ending we hoped it would - but I think that will only make us all even hungrier for more success," he said.

Comments

Join the conversation

52 comments

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 14:29

    Boring

  • Comment posted by imado, today at 14:29

    I think he should take one year of management with Klopp so he can manage Liverpool after.

  • Comment posted by Masterplan, today at 14:28

    Liverpool..The new Dads Army

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 14:27

    Milner was passed his best when he left my beloved Man City in 2015; yet here we are 7 years later and Loserpool are signing this old cogger up for another season. This absolutely reeks of desperation. Good luck in catching us next season Livejustaboutpool 😂😂😂🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 mancity6 premier league titles

  • Comment posted by Sundayballer, today at 14:25

    Mane's replacement . 😂

  • Comment posted by I am not a Robot, today at 14:25

    Quality wherever he plays on the pitch. Expert at managing the game. Fantastic penalty taker.

  • Comment posted by runitback, today at 14:24

    You get the impression he has secondary control over the dressing room after Klopp, and that is invaluable!

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 14:23

    Good investment for another year.
    Sometimes signing your own to another year is just as important to the team as bringing in a high priced superstar.

  • Comment posted by Scotty, today at 14:22

    Nothing but good positive news.

  • Comment posted by Dan Walkers Storker, today at 14:20

    Great news, one of our best signings & Milly was on a free as well. Hope he stays with us after he finishes his playing career.

  • Comment posted by drewfus7, today at 14:20

    A rare breed these days in the sea of greed, vanity and egomania. Class act.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 14:19

    i heard varpool are signing my grandad next

  • Comment posted by walker1b, today at 14:19

    Bit boring but

  • Comment posted by Oracle, today at 14:18

    Still looks the fittest player in the squad, a credit to himself and to Liverpool, glad he is staying, hope he gets more game time next season.

  • Comment posted by O C, today at 14:18

    The rest of us can only dream of being that good, for just one day.

    Well done.

  • Comment posted by roy brewer, today at 14:18

    Amazing character to have in the club…great player and leader.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 14:17

    Despite advancing age, still effective and very useful to have in match day squad to both bring on to close out games and to mentor the youngsters on the team.
    A wise deal for both parties.

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 14:17

    Great news!....his influence in keeping the squad together, motivated and hungry for success is invaluable.

    Tremendous servant for the club

  • Comment posted by ronny, today at 14:17

    Great news ...hope he ends up on backroom staff after he finishes playing ....

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 14:16

    Who cares

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 14:17

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      You 😂😂😂

