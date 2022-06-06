Scottish Gossip: Ramsay, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers, Dundee
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Liverpool are expected to make a formal bid for Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay.(Sun)
The Anfield club will table a £3.5m opening bid for Scotland Under-21 international Ramsay, 18. (Record)
Former Aberdeen forward Eoin Jess hopes Pittodrie youngsters Ramsay and Connor Barron stay in the north east. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Celtic's hopes of signing Bayern Munich winger Christopher Scott have been dealt a blow after the German side triggered a contract extension. (Sun)
Hartlepool, who recently appointed Paul Hartley as manager, have a declared an interest in Rangers winger Josh McPake. (Northern Echo)
Celtic and Rangers are interested in signing Schalke and Wales winger Rabbi Matondo. (Express)
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey could join Cardiff City following his loan spell at Rangers from Juventus. (Sun)
Assistant coach Steven Naismith believes Scotland can use Wales as inspiration as they seek to become regulars at major tournaments. (Record)
Meanwhile, Naismith has defended Steve Clarke, insisting the manager has made big steps in improving the Scotland team. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Naismith insists chopping and changing managers does not work. (Herald - subscription required)
Scotland full-back Nathan Patterson is "confident" he has the backing of Everton manager Frank Lampard after an injury hit spell in his first few months at Goodison Park. (Record)
Scottish midfielder James McArthur, 34, is understood to have agreed a fresh deal at Crystal Palace.(Sun)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes his side will benefit from not having European football in the coming season after a difficult domestic campaign last term that followed European qualifiers. (Courier - subscription required)
Dundee are closing in on Gary Bowyer as their new manager. (Sun)