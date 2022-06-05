Close menu
UEFA Nations League
San MarinoSan Marino0MaltaMalta2

San Marino v Malta

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

San Marino

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 23Benedettini
  • 5Cevoli
  • 11RossiBooked at 62mins
  • 3Palazzi
  • 2D'AddarioSubstituted forZafferaniat 68'minutes
  • 21Lunadei
  • 8BattistiniSubstituted forCensoniat 85'minutes
  • 17GolinucciBooked at 63mins
  • 4CeccaroliSubstituted forTomassiniat 68'minutes
  • 16RinaldiSubstituted forHirschat 80'minutes
  • 9NanniSubstituted forBernardiat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Simoncini
  • 6Bernardi
  • 7Vitaioli
  • 10Tomassini
  • 12Benedettini
  • 13Grandoni
  • 14Zafferani
  • 15Censoni
  • 18Cesarini
  • 19Tomassini
  • 20Hirsch
  • 22Mularoni

Malta

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Bonello
  • 4Borg
  • 13PepeSubstituted forApapat 90'minutes
  • 3BorgSubstituted forMuscatat 69'minutes
  • 7MbongBooked at 15minsSubstituted forCorbalanat 45'minutes
  • 6GuillaumierSubstituted forMuscatat 88'minutes
  • 21VellaSubstituted forBusuttilat 45'minutes
  • 23Overend
  • 11PaiberBooked at 80mins
  • 14SatarianoBooked at 45mins
  • 10Degabriele

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 5Apap
  • 8Mbong
  • 9Montebello
  • 12Formosa
  • 15Corbalan
  • 16Galea
  • 17Muscat
  • 18Busuttil
  • 19García
  • 20Gambin
  • 22Muscat
Referee:
Aliyar Aghayev

Match Stats

Home TeamSan MarinoAway TeamMalta
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home3
Away15
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, San Marino 0, Malta 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, San Marino 0, Malta 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Juan Corbalan (Malta).

  4. Post update

    Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ferdinando Apap (Malta) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jan Busuttil with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Malta. Conceded by Dante Carlos Rossi.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ferdinando Apap (Malta).

  8. Post update

    Fabio Ramòn Tomassini (San Marino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam Overend (Malta) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.

  10. Post update

    Nikolai Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Golinucci (San Marino).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Malta. Ferdinando Apap replaces Enrico Pepe.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexander Satariano (Malta) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jan Busuttil.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Malta. Nikolai Muscat replaces Matthew Guillaumier.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jurgen Degabriele (Malta).

  16. Post update

    Elia Benedettini (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Zach Muscat (Malta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Corbalan.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, San Marino. Luca Censoni replaces Michael Battistini.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, San Marino. Marco Bernardi replaces Nicola Nanni because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Offside, San Marino. Michael Battistini tries a through ball, but Dante Carlos Rossi is caught offside.

Top Stories