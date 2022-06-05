Gibraltar v North Macedonia

Match ends, Gibraltar 0, North Macedonia 2.
Line-ups
Gibraltar
Formation 3-5-2
- 23Coleing
- 2Jolley
- 6Wiseman
- 3Lopes
- 19ValarinoSubstituted forCasciaroat 78'minutes
- 22Torrilla
- 5Annesley
- 20Britto
- 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
- 10WalkerSubstituted forPozoat 87'minutes
- 9StycheSubstituted forCoombesat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Banda
- 4Santos
- 7Casciaro
- 8Pozo
- 11Pons
- 13Avellano
- 14Chipolina
- 15Morgan
- 16Mouelhi
- 17Ronan
- 18Hernandez
- 21Coombes
North Macedonia
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 12Iliev
- 2Todoroski
- 15Serafimov
- 6Musliu
- 8AlioskiSubstituted forAskovskiat 66'minutes
- 20SpirovskiSubstituted forRistevskiat 45'minutes
- 7ElmasSubstituted forBabunskiat 66'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 16Nikolov
- 10Bardhi
- 9TrajkovskiSubstituted forMiovskiat 57'minutes
- 19RistovskiSubstituted forBabunskiat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dimitrievski
- 3Askovski
- 4Ristevski
- 5Zajkov
- 11Churlinov
- 13Ethemi
- 14Grozdanovski
- 17Babunski
- 18Babunski
- 21Fazlagic
- 22Shishkovski
- 23Miovski
- Referee:
- Alain Durieux
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gibraltar 0, North Macedonia 2.
Dorian Babunski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Wiseman (Gibraltar).
Dorian Babunski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Coombes (Gibraltar).
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Nicholas Pozo replaces Liam Walker.
Attempt blocked. Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero (Gibraltar) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Gibraltar 0, North Macedonia 2. Boban Nikolov (North Macedonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dorian Babunski with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. David Babunski (North Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bojan Miovski.
Booking
David Babunski (North Macedonia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Babunski (North Macedonia).
Ethan Jolley (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Bojan Miovski (North Macedonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dorian Babunski.
Attempt blocked. Todor Todoroski (North Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Babunski.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Lee Casciaro replaces Julian Valarino.
Foul by Enis Bardhi (North Macedonia).
Julian Valarino (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bojan Miovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Coombes (Gibraltar).