Bulgaria v Georgia

Attempt blocked. Georgi Milanov (Bulgaria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Line-ups
Bulgaria
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Mihaylov
- 2Turitsov
- 3Hristov
- 14Nedyalkov
- 12Jordanov
- 18Chochev
- 17Milanov
- 19Minchev
- 8Nedelev
- 11Despodov
- 9Iliev
Substitutes
- 1Vutsov
- 4Chorbadzhiyski
- 5Popov
- 6Krastev
- 7Kostadinov
- 10Minchev
- 15Hristov
- 16Malinov
- 20Kraev
- 21Yankov
- 22Stefanov
- 23Dyulgerov
Georgia
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Loria
- 5Kvirkvelia
- 4Kashia
- 3Khocholava
- 2Kakabadze
- 16Kvekveskiri
- 6Aburjania
- 15Azarovi
- 9Davitashvili
- 7Kvaratskhelia
- 18Zivzivadze
Substitutes
- 8Qazaishvili
- 10Kiteishvili
- 11Lobzhanidze
- 12Mamardashvili
- 13Kobakhidze
- 14Giorbelidze
- 17Kupatadze
- 19Altunashvili
- 20Mamuchashvili
- 21Gvilia
- 22Mikautadze
- 23Dvali
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Bulgaria. Conceded by Solomon Kvirkvelia.
Corner, Bulgaria. Conceded by Davit Khocholava.
Corner, Bulgaria. Conceded by Davit Khocholava.
Attempt saved. Kiril Despodov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivaylo Chochev.
Foul by Andrea Hristov (Bulgaria).
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Martin Minchev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Solomon Kvirkvelia (Georgia).
Offside, Georgia. Otar Kakabadze tries a through ball, but Budu Zivzivadze is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Martin Minchev (Bulgaria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anton Nedyalkov.
Attempt missed. Atanas Iliev (Bulgaria) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ivan Turitsov with a cross.
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Martin Minchev.
Attempt blocked. Giorgi Aburjania (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Davit Khocholava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Atanas Iliev (Bulgaria).
Goal!
Goal! Bulgaria 0, Georgia 1. Zuriko Davitashvili (Georgia) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Ivaylo Chochev.
Attempt blocked. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikoloz Kvekveskiri.
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Ivan Turitsov.