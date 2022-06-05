Kosovo v Greece

Attempt blocked. Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi.
Line-ups
Kosovo
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Muric
- 2Kastrati
- 13Rrahmani
- 4Kryeziu
- 3Aliti
- 19Loshaj
- 6Fazliji
- 9Zhegrova
- 10Zeneli
- 7Rashica
- 18Muriqi
Substitutes
- 1Ujkani
- 8Muslija
- 11Rrudhani
- 14Berisha
- 15Sahiti
- 16Bekaj
- 17Kololli
- 20Dresevic
- 21Idrizi
- 22Domgjoni
- 23Bytyqi
Greece
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Vlachodimos
- 2Baldock
- 4Mavropanos
- 17Hatzidiakos
- 21Tsimikas
- 11Bakasetas
- 6Kourbelis
- 20Mantalos
- 18Limnios
- 19GiakoumakisBooked at 28mins
- 7Masouras
Substitutes
- 3Tzavellas
- 5Bouchalakis
- 8Alexandropoulos
- 9Douvikas
- 10Chatzigiovanis
- 12Paschalakis
- 13Athanasiadis
- 14Goutas
- 15Rota
- 16Pavlidis
- 22Giannoulis
- 23Siopis
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt missed. Giorgos Giakoumakis (Greece) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Giorgos Masouras with a cross.
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Lirim Kastrati.
Offside, Kosovo. Arbër Zeneli tries a through ball, but Edon Zhegrova is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Giorgos Giakoumakis (Greece).
Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Giorgos Giakoumakis (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Milot Rashica (Kosovo).
Foul by Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo).
Giorgos Giakoumakis (Greece) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Greece. Konstantinos Mavropanos tries a through ball, but Giorgos Masouras is caught offside.
Foul by Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo).
Dimitrios Kourbelis (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giorgos Giakoumakis (Greece).
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Odysseas Vlachodimos.
Attempt saved. Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi.
Attempt blocked. Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edon Zhegrova.