Match ends, Sweden 1, Norway 2.
Erling Haaland took his international goals tally to 18 in 19 games as Norway beat Sweden to top Nations League group B4 with two wins out of two.
The forward, who will join Manchester City this summer, fired his country ahead from the penalty spot after a foul on Morten Thorsby.
Haaland doubled Norway's lead with a well-taken low finish after the break.
Dejan Kulusevski set up Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga for a Sweden consolation goal in added time.
The Norwegians top the group on six points ahead of their first home game against bottom side Slovenia on Thursday, while the Swedes host second-placed Serbia, who beat the Slovenians 4-1.
They have now won four games on the bounce since failing to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.
Haaland has now scored 40 goals in just 37 matches for club and country since the start of last season.
The 21-year-old will join Premier League champions City in July after they activated a 60m euro (£51.2m) release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract.
Line-ups
Sweden
Formation 4-3-3
- 1OlsenBooked at 90mins
- 2KrafthBooked at 18mins
- 14Milosevic
- 4Nilsson
- 6Augustinsson
- 19SvanbergBooked at 45mins
- 8CajusteSubstituted forKarlströmat 78'minutes
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forElangaat 66'minutes
- 21KulusevskiBooked at 90mins
- 9IsakBooked at 34minsSubstituted forGyökeresat 66'minutes
- 7ClaessonSubstituted forOlssonat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Ekdal
- 5Andersson
- 11Hrgota
- 12Linde
- 13Karlström
- 15Kurtulus
- 16Gyökeres
- 17Elanga
- 18Gudmundsson
- 20Olsson
- 22Quaison
- 23Nordfeldt
Norway
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Nyland
- 22PedersenBooked at 42minsSubstituted forHanche-Olsenat 89'minutes
- 4Strandberg
- 3Østigård
- 5Meling
- 10Ødegaard
- 8BergeSubstituted forHaugeat 89'minutes
- 2ThorsbySubstituted forBergat 61'minutes
- 19Sørloth
- 9HålandSubstituted forKingat 75'minutes
- 11ElyounoussiSubstituted forThorstvedtat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Normann
- 7King
- 12Hansen
- 13Grytebust
- 14Ryerson
- 15Hauge
- 16Berg
- 17Bjørkan
- 18Thorstvedt
- 20Lode
- 21Hanche-Olsen
- 23Berisha
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sweden 1, Norway 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Sweden 1, Norway 2. Anthony Elanga (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.
Booking
Robin Olsen (Sweden) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden).
Post update
Birger Meling (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Jens Petter Hauge replaces Sander Berge.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Andreas Hanche-Olsen replaces Marcus Pedersen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anthony Elanga (Sweden) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Robin Olsen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sander Berge (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kristoffer Olsson.
Post update
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Marcus Pedersen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Pedersen.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Kristoffer Olsson replaces Viktor Claesson.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Jesper Karlström replaces Jens Cajuste.