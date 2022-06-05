Close menu
UEFA Nations League
SwedenSweden1NorwayNorway2

Sweden 1-2 Norway: Haaland scores twice to send Norway top of group

Last updated on .From the section Football

Erling Haaland scores for Norway
Norway have won four successive games since failing to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar

Erling Haaland took his international goals tally to 18 in 19 games as Norway beat Sweden to top Nations League group B4 with two wins out of two.

The forward, who will join Manchester City this summer, fired his country ahead from the penalty spot after a foul on Morten Thorsby.

Haaland doubled Norway's lead with a well-taken low finish after the break.

Dejan Kulusevski set up Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga for a Sweden consolation goal in added time.

The Norwegians top the group on six points ahead of their first home game against bottom side Slovenia on Thursday, while the Swedes host second-placed Serbia, who beat the Slovenians 4-1.

They have now won four games on the bounce since failing to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Haaland has now scored 40 goals in just 37 matches for club and country since the start of last season.

The 21-year-old will join Premier League champions City in July after they activated a 60m euro (£51.2m) release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract.

Line-ups

Sweden

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1OlsenBooked at 90mins
  • 2KrafthBooked at 18mins
  • 14Milosevic
  • 4Nilsson
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 19SvanbergBooked at 45mins
  • 8CajusteSubstituted forKarlströmat 78'minutes
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forElangaat 66'minutes
  • 21KulusevskiBooked at 90mins
  • 9IsakBooked at 34minsSubstituted forGyökeresat 66'minutes
  • 7ClaessonSubstituted forOlssonat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Ekdal
  • 5Andersson
  • 11Hrgota
  • 12Linde
  • 13Karlström
  • 15Kurtulus
  • 16Gyökeres
  • 17Elanga
  • 18Gudmundsson
  • 20Olsson
  • 22Quaison
  • 23Nordfeldt

Norway

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Nyland
  • 22PedersenBooked at 42minsSubstituted forHanche-Olsenat 89'minutes
  • 4Strandberg
  • 3Østigård
  • 5Meling
  • 10Ødegaard
  • 8BergeSubstituted forHaugeat 89'minutes
  • 2ThorsbySubstituted forBergat 61'minutes
  • 19Sørloth
  • 9HålandSubstituted forKingat 75'minutes
  • 11ElyounoussiSubstituted forThorstvedtat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Normann
  • 7King
  • 12Hansen
  • 13Grytebust
  • 14Ryerson
  • 15Hauge
  • 16Berg
  • 17Bjørkan
  • 18Thorstvedt
  • 20Lode
  • 21Hanche-Olsen
  • 23Berisha
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamNorway
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sweden 1, Norway 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sweden 1, Norway 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a cross.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Sweden 1, Norway 2. Anthony Elanga (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  5. Booking

    Robin Olsen (Sweden) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Booking

    Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden).

  8. Post update

    Birger Meling (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Norway. Jens Petter Hauge replaces Sander Berge.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Norway. Andreas Hanche-Olsen replaces Marcus Pedersen.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anthony Elanga (Sweden) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Robin Olsen.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sander Berge (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kristoffer Olsson.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Marcus Pedersen.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Pedersen.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Kristoffer Olsson replaces Viktor Claesson.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Jesper Karlström replaces Jens Cajuste.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan11002023
2Slovakia11001013
3Belarus100101-10
4Azerbaijan100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22009276
2North Macedonia21103124
3Bulgaria201136-31
4Gibraltar200206-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal21105144
2Czech Rep21104314
3Spain20203302
4Switzerland200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro11002023
2Bos-Herze10101101
3Finland10101101
4Romania100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway22003126
2Serbia21014223
3Sweden21013213
4Slovenia200216-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11004043
2Luxembourg11002023
3Lithuania100102-20
4Faroe Islands100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia11001013
2Scotland00000000
3Ukraine00000000
4R. of Ireland100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta11002023
2Estonia11002023
3San Marino200204-40

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia11003033
2Moldova11002023
3Liechtenstein100102-20
4Andorra100103-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10102201
2Israel10102201
3Albania00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004133
2Poland11002113
3Wales100112-10
4Belgium100114-30

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary11001013
2Germany10101101
3Italy10101101
4England100101-10

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece22002026
2Kosovo21012113
3Northern Ireland201101-11
4Cyprus201102-21

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria11003033
2Denmark11002113
3France100112-10
4Croatia100103-30
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories