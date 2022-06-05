Last updated on .From the section Football

Norway have won four successive games since failing to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar

Erling Haaland took his international goals tally to 18 in 19 games as Norway beat Sweden to top Nations League group B4 with two wins out of two.

The forward, who will join Manchester City this summer, fired his country ahead from the penalty spot after a foul on Morten Thorsby.

Haaland doubled Norway's lead with a well-taken low finish after the break.

Dejan Kulusevski set up Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga for a Sweden consolation goal in added time.

The Norwegians top the group on six points ahead of their first home game against bottom side Slovenia on Thursday, while the Swedes host second-placed Serbia, who beat the Slovenians 4-1.

Haaland has now scored 40 goals in just 37 matches for club and country since the start of last season.

The 21-year-old will join Premier League champions City in July after they activated a 60m euro (£51.2m) release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract.