UEFA Nations League
SwedenSweden0NorwayNorway1

Sweden v Norway

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Sweden

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Olsen
  • 2KrafthBooked at 18mins
  • 14Milosevic
  • 4Nilsson
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 19Svanberg
  • 8Cajuste
  • 10Forsberg
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 9Isak
  • 7Claesson

Substitutes

  • 3Ekdal
  • 5Andersson
  • 11Hrgota
  • 12Linde
  • 13Karlström
  • 15Kurtulus
  • 16Gyökeres
  • 17Elanga
  • 18Gudmundsson
  • 20Olsson
  • 22Quaison
  • 23Nordfeldt

Norway

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Nyland
  • 22Pedersen
  • 4Strandberg
  • 3Østigård
  • 5Meling
  • 10Ødegaard
  • 8Berge
  • 2Thorsby
  • 19Sørloth
  • 9Håland
  • 11Elyounoussi

Substitutes

  • 6Normann
  • 7King
  • 12Hansen
  • 13Grytebust
  • 14Ryerson
  • 15Hauge
  • 16Berg
  • 17Bjørkan
  • 18Thorstvedt
  • 20Lode
  • 21Hanche-Olsen
  • 23Berisha
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamNorway
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden).

  2. Post update

    Birger Meling (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Goal! Sweden 0, Norway 1. Erling Håland (Norway) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  4. Booking

    Emil Krafth (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Emil Krafth (Sweden) after a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Penalty Norway. Morten Thorsby draws a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leo Østigård (Norway) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Erling Håland with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Mattias Svanberg.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jens Cajuste (Sweden).

  12. Post update

    Martin Ødegaard (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexander Isak.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Mattias Svanberg.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emil Krafth (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mattias Svanberg.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Marcus Pedersen.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

