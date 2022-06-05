Sweden v Norway

Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden).
Sweden
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Olsen
- 2KrafthBooked at 18mins
- 14Milosevic
- 4Nilsson
- 6Augustinsson
- 19Svanberg
- 8Cajuste
- 10Forsberg
- 21Kulusevski
- 9Isak
- 7Claesson
Substitutes
- 3Ekdal
- 5Andersson
- 11Hrgota
- 12Linde
- 13Karlström
- 15Kurtulus
- 16Gyökeres
- 17Elanga
- 18Gudmundsson
- 20Olsson
- 22Quaison
- 23Nordfeldt
Norway
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Nyland
- 22Pedersen
- 4Strandberg
- 3Østigård
- 5Meling
- 10Ødegaard
- 8Berge
- 2Thorsby
- 19Sørloth
- 9Håland
- 11Elyounoussi
Substitutes
- 6Normann
- 7King
- 12Hansen
- 13Grytebust
- 14Ryerson
- 15Hauge
- 16Berg
- 17Bjørkan
- 18Thorstvedt
- 20Lode
- 21Hanche-Olsen
- 23Berisha
Anthony Taylor
- Anthony Taylor
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Birger Meling (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Sweden 0, Norway 1. Erling Håland (Norway) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Emil Krafth (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Emil Krafth (Sweden) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Norway. Morten Thorsby draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Leo Østigård (Norway) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Erling Håland with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Mattias Svanberg.
Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jens Cajuste (Sweden).
Martin Ødegaard (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexander Isak.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Mattias Svanberg.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Emil Krafth (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mattias Svanberg.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Marcus Pedersen.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.