Close menu
UEFA Nations League
SerbiaSerbia1SloveniaSlovenia0

Serbia v Slovenia

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Serbia

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Rajkovic
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 15Masovic
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 14Zivkovic
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 8Ilic
  • 19Ristic
  • 20Milinkovic-Savic
  • 22Jovanovic
  • 9MitrovicBooked at 23mins

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Pavlovic
  • 3Mladenovic
  • 5Erakovic
  • 7Radonjic
  • 10Tadic
  • 11Jovic
  • 16Lukic
  • 17Terzic
  • 18Racic
  • 21Djuricic
  • 23Milinkovic-Savic

Slovenia

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Oblak
  • 20Stojanovic
  • 4Blazic
  • 6Bijol
  • 17Mevlja
  • 2Karnicnik
  • 8Lovric
  • 5Stankovic
  • 14Kurtic
  • 10ZajcBooked at 13mins
  • 11Sesko

Substitutes

  • 3Sikosek
  • 7Milec
  • 9Sporar
  • 12Belec
  • 13Crnigoj
  • 15Vrhovec
  • 16Vekic
  • 18Celar
  • 19Zahovic
  • 21Horvat
  • 22Gnezda Cerin
  • 23Brekalo
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamSerbiaAway TeamSlovenia
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home7
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Ilic with a cross following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Jaka Bijol.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Serbia 1, Slovenia 0. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from very close range to the top right corner following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Djordje Jovanovic.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Jaka Bijol.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Djordje Jovanovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

  7. Booking

    Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Erhan Masovic (Serbia).

  9. Post update

    Miha Zajc (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mihailo Ristic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Nemanja Maksimovic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Zan Karnicnik (Slovenia).

  14. Post update

    Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Zan Karnicnik (Slovenia).

  16. Booking

    Miha Zajc (Slovenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Miha Zajc (Slovenia).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Djordje Jovanovic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia11001013
2Scotland00000000
3Ukraine00000000
4R. of Ireland100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan11002023
2Slovakia11001013
3Belarus100101-10
4Azerbaijan100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo21102024
2Greece21101014
3Northern Ireland201101-11
4Cyprus201102-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004133
2Poland11002113
3Wales100112-10
4Belgium100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep22003126
2Portugal21102114
3Spain201112-11
4Switzerland200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22005056
2North Macedonia21103124
3Bulgaria201112-11
4Gibraltar200206-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary11001013
2Germany10101101
3Italy10101101
4England100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta11002023
2Estonia11002023
3San Marino200204-40

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria11003033
2Denmark11002113
3France100112-10
4Croatia100103-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway22002026
2Sweden21012113
3Serbia21011103
4Slovenia200203-30

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia11003033
2Moldova11002023
3Liechtenstein100102-20
4Andorra100103-30

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10102201
2Israel10102201
3Albania00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11004043
2Luxembourg11002023
3Lithuania100102-20
4Faroe Islands100104-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro11002023
2Bos-Herze10101101
3Finland10101101
4Romania100102-20
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories