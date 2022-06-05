Serbia v Slovenia

Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Ilic with a cross following a corner.
Line-ups
Serbia
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Rajkovic
- 4Milenkovic
- 15Masovic
- 13Mitrovic
- 14Zivkovic
- 6Maksimovic
- 8Ilic
- 19Ristic
- 20Milinkovic-Savic
- 22Jovanovic
- 9MitrovicBooked at 23mins
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Pavlovic
- 3Mladenovic
- 5Erakovic
- 7Radonjic
- 10Tadic
- 11Jovic
- 16Lukic
- 17Terzic
- 18Racic
- 21Djuricic
- 23Milinkovic-Savic
Slovenia
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Oblak
- 20Stojanovic
- 4Blazic
- 6Bijol
- 17Mevlja
- 2Karnicnik
- 8Lovric
- 5Stankovic
- 14Kurtic
- 10ZajcBooked at 13mins
- 11Sesko
Substitutes
- 3Sikosek
- 7Milec
- 9Sporar
- 12Belec
- 13Crnigoj
- 15Vrhovec
- 16Vekic
- 18Celar
- 19Zahovic
- 21Horvat
- 22Gnezda Cerin
- 23Brekalo
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Jaka Bijol.
Goal!
Goal! Serbia 1, Slovenia 0. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from very close range to the top right corner following a corner.
Attempt saved. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Djordje Jovanovic.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Jaka Bijol.
Attempt blocked. Djordje Jovanovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Booking
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Erhan Masovic (Serbia).
Post update
Miha Zajc (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mihailo Ristic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Nemanja Maksimovic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Zan Karnicnik (Slovenia).
Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Zan Karnicnik (Slovenia).
Booking
Miha Zajc (Slovenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Miha Zajc (Slovenia).
Attempt blocked. Djordje Jovanovic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.