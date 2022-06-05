Match ends, Portugal 4, Switzerland 0.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal thrashed Switzerland to move top of their Nations League group.
William Carvalho opened the scoring when he pounced after Ronaldo's free-kick was only parried by Gregor Kobel.
Ronaldo smashed in from 12 yards after being teed up by Diogo Jota, who then played a part in the third as his shot was saved and Ronaldo reacted quickest.
Joao Cancelo completed the rout when he scored from 20 yards after Kobel raced out and failed to clear a through ball.
A late equaliser for Spain, who snatched a 2-2 draw in the Czech Republic, means Portugal go to the top of Group A2, above the Czechs on goal difference.
Those two sides meet in Portugal on Thursday, with the hosts having drawn 1-1 with Spain in their opening fixture.
Portugal were the winners of the inaugural Nations League in 2019 and will be hopeful of repeating that feat after making such a strong start to this season's competition.
While this was a memorable night for Ronaldo, it was also an eventful evening for his fierce rival Lionel Messi, who scored five times for Argentina in a 5-0 friendly win over Estonia.
That takes Messi's tally to 86 international goals - 31 behind Ronaldo's record of 117.
Line-ups
Portugal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rui Patrício
- 20Cancelo
- 3Pepe
- 13Danilo
- 19Tavares Mendes
- 11Bruno FernandesBooked at 32minsSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 67'minutes
- 18NevesSubstituted forAlves Palhinha Gonçalvesat 77'minutes
- 14William CarvalhoSubstituted forNunesat 84'minutes
- 16OtávioSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 77'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 21JotaSubstituted forda Luz Hortaat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dalot
- 4Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 5Guerreiro
- 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 8João Moutinho
- 9André Silva
- 10Bernardo Silva
- 12Dantas da Silva
- 15da Conceição Leão
- 17da Luz Horta
- 22Meireles Costa
- 23Nunes
Switzerland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Kobel
- 2Mbabu
- 22SchärBooked at 14mins
- 6Frei
- 13RodríguezSubstituted forOkaforat 62'minutes
- 15SowSubstituted forGavranovicat 81'minutes
- 10Xhaka
- 11SteffenBooked at 49minsSubstituted forBottaniat 70'minutes
- 23ShaqiriSubstituted forFreulerat 69'minutes
- 16Lotomba
- 9SeferovicSubstituted forEmboloat 62'minutesBooked at 79mins
Substitutes
- 1Omlin
- 3Widmer
- 5Okafor
- 7Embolo
- 8Freuler
- 12Mvogo
- 14Bottani
- 18Cömert
- 19Gavranovic
- 20Aebischer
- Referee:
- Orel Grinfeeld
- Attendance:
- 42,235
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portugal 4, Switzerland 0.
Post update
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Fabian Schär.
Post update
Foul by João Palhinha (Portugal).
Post update
Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Offside, Switzerland. Mario Gavranovic tries a through ball, but Mattia Bottani is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mario Gavranovic (Switzerland) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Noah Okafor with a cross.
Post update
Foul by João Palhinha (Portugal).
Post update
Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pepe with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Gregor Kobel.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Matheus Nunes replaces William Carvalho.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Penalty Portugal.
Post update
Nuno Mendes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Mbabu (Switzerland).
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Mario Gavranovic replaces Djibril Sow.
Booking
Breel Embolo (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
João Palhinha (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Breel Embolo (Switzerland).