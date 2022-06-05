Close menu
UEFA Nations League
PortugalPortugal4SwitzerlandSwitzerland0

Portugal 4-0 Switzerland: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as hosts move top of Nations League group

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal against Switzerland
Cristiano Ronaldo's double against Switzerland took his tally to 117 international goals, stretching the record he already held

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal thrashed Switzerland to move top of their Nations League group.

William Carvalho opened the scoring when he pounced after Ronaldo's free-kick was only parried by Gregor Kobel.

Ronaldo smashed in from 12 yards after being teed up by Diogo Jota, who then played a part in the third as his shot was saved and Ronaldo reacted quickest.

Joao Cancelo completed the rout when he scored from 20 yards after Kobel raced out and failed to clear a through ball.

A late equaliser for Spain, who snatched a 2-2 draw in the Czech Republic, means Portugal go to the top of Group A2, above the Czechs on goal difference.

Those two sides meet in Portugal on Thursday, with the hosts having drawn 1-1 with Spain in their opening fixture.

Portugal were the winners of the inaugural Nations League in 2019 and will be hopeful of repeating that feat after making such a strong start to this season's competition.

While this was a memorable night for Ronaldo, it was also an eventful evening for his fierce rival Lionel Messi, who scored five times for Argentina in a 5-0 friendly win over Estonia.

That takes Messi's tally to 86 international goals - 31 behind Ronaldo's record of 117.

Line-ups

Portugal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 20Cancelo
  • 3Pepe
  • 13Danilo
  • 19Tavares Mendes
  • 11Bruno FernandesBooked at 32minsSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 67'minutes
  • 18NevesSubstituted forAlves Palhinha Gonçalvesat 77'minutes
  • 14William CarvalhoSubstituted forNunesat 84'minutes
  • 16OtávioSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 77'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 21JotaSubstituted forda Luz Hortaat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dalot
  • 4Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 5Guerreiro
  • 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 9André Silva
  • 10Bernardo Silva
  • 12Dantas da Silva
  • 15da Conceição Leão
  • 17da Luz Horta
  • 22Meireles Costa
  • 23Nunes

Switzerland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Kobel
  • 2Mbabu
  • 22SchärBooked at 14mins
  • 6Frei
  • 13RodríguezSubstituted forOkaforat 62'minutes
  • 15SowSubstituted forGavranovicat 81'minutes
  • 10Xhaka
  • 11SteffenBooked at 49minsSubstituted forBottaniat 70'minutes
  • 23ShaqiriSubstituted forFreulerat 69'minutes
  • 16Lotomba
  • 9SeferovicSubstituted forEmboloat 62'minutesBooked at 79mins

Substitutes

  • 1Omlin
  • 3Widmer
  • 5Okafor
  • 7Embolo
  • 8Freuler
  • 12Mvogo
  • 14Bottani
  • 18Cömert
  • 19Gavranovic
  • 20Aebischer
Referee:
Orel Grinfeeld
Attendance:
42,235

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home18
Away5
Shots on Target
Home10
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Portugal 4, Switzerland 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Portugal 4, Switzerland 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Fabian Schär.

  4. Post update

    Foul by João Palhinha (Portugal).

  5. Post update

    Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Switzerland. Mario Gavranovic tries a through ball, but Mattia Bottani is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mario Gavranovic (Switzerland) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Noah Okafor with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Foul by João Palhinha (Portugal).

  9. Post update

    Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pepe with a headed pass.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Gregor Kobel.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Matheus Nunes replaces William Carvalho.

  14. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty Portugal.

  15. Post update

    Nuno Mendes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Mbabu (Switzerland).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Mario Gavranovic replaces Djibril Sow.

  18. Booking

    Breel Embolo (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    João Palhinha (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Breel Embolo (Switzerland).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan11002023
2Slovakia11001013
3Belarus100101-10
4Azerbaijan100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22009276
2North Macedonia21103124
3Bulgaria201136-31
4Gibraltar200206-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal21105144
2Czech Rep21104314
3Spain20203302
4Switzerland200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro11002023
2Bos-Herze10101101
3Finland10101101
4Romania100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway22003126
2Serbia21014223
3Sweden21013213
4Slovenia200216-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11004043
2Luxembourg11002023
3Lithuania100102-20
4Faroe Islands100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia11001013
2Scotland00000000
3Ukraine00000000
4R. of Ireland100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta11002023
2Estonia11002023
3San Marino200204-40

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia11003033
2Moldova11002023
3Liechtenstein100102-20
4Andorra100103-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10102201
2Israel10102201
3Albania00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004133
2Poland11002113
3Wales100112-10
4Belgium100114-30

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary11001013
2Germany10101101
3Italy10101101
4England100101-10

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece22002026
2Kosovo21012113
3Northern Ireland201101-11
4Cyprus201102-21

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria11003033
2Denmark11002113
3France100112-10
4Croatia100103-30
View full UEFA Nations League tables

