Portugal v Switzerland

Diogo Jota (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Portugal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rui Patrício
- 20Cancelo
- 3Pepe
- 13Danilo
- 19Tavares Mendes
- 11Bruno Fernandes
- 18Neves
- 14William Carvalho
- 16Otávio
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 21Jota
Substitutes
- 2Dalot
- 4Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 5Guerreiro
- 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 8João Moutinho
- 9André Silva
- 10Bernardo Silva
- 12Dantas da Silva
- 15da Conceição Leão
- 17da Luz Horta
- 22Meireles Costa
- 23Nunes
Switzerland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Kobel
- 2Mbabu
- 22SchärBooked at 14mins
- 6Frei
- 13Rodríguez
- 15Sow
- 10Xhaka
- 11Steffen
- 23Shaqiri
- 16Lotomba
- 9Seferovic
Substitutes
- 1Omlin
- 3Widmer
- 5Okafor
- 7Embolo
- 8Freuler
- 12Mvogo
- 14Bottani
- 18Cömert
- 19Gavranovic
- 20Aebischer
- Referee:
- Orel Grinfeeld
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Fabian Schär (Switzerland).
Post update
Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Renato Steffen.
Post update
Offside, Switzerland. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Xherdan Shaqiri is caught offside.
Post update
Nuno Mendes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Renato Steffen (Switzerland).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
Post update
Foul by Rúben Neves (Portugal).
Post update
Renato Steffen (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Nuno Mendes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Mbabu (Switzerland).
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 1, Switzerland 0. William Carvalho (Portugal) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Fabian Schär (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Otávio (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Fabian Schär (Switzerland).
Post update
Foul by Kevin Mbabu (Switzerland).
Post update
Danilo Pereira (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Renato Steffen (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by William Carvalho (Portugal).