Close menu
UEFA Nations League
Czech RepCzech Republic2SpainSpain2

Czech Republic 2-2 Spain: Spain snatch late Nations League draw in Prague

Last updated on .From the section Football

Czech Republic's forward Jan Kuchta (left) and Czech Republic's midfielder Tomas Soucek celebrate
The Czech Republic failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, losing in the semi-finals of the play-offs to Sweden

Inigo Martinez headed a late equaliser as Spain snatched a Nations League draw against the Czech Republic in Prague.

The Athletic Bilbao defender scored in the final minute of normal time through a header that went in via the crossbar.

Martinez's goal came after Jan Kuchta's chip looked to have made it two wins from two for the Czechs in Group A2.

The Czechs had led after four minutes through Jakub Pesek's finish, but were pegged back by a first international goal from Barcelona's Gavi.

It was a disappointing end result for the home side, who looked to have done enough to earn a first ever victory over Spain.

Kuchta's second goal in as many Nations League games after his effort in Thursday's 2-1 win over Switzerland was the pick of the bunch - a superbly taken lob over Unai Simon after he had been put through on goal.

The result means they end Sunday on four points from the first two games of their maiden top-tier Nations League campaign, the same as Portugal, who top Group A2 thanks to their 4-0 win over the Swiss.

The top two sides face each other next, with Portugal the hosts on Thursday. Spain host Switzerland on the same evening.

Sunday's result was also disappointing for Luis Enrique's side, who came into this Nations League off the back of four straight wins following their loss to France in last year's final.

They could have come away from Sunday's game with more, though, with their chances including substitute Marco Asensio striking the base of the post with an angled drive in the second-half.

The Real Madrid forward is one of a number of players looking to make an impression and force his way into the side by the World Cup in Qatar - a tournament the Czechs will be absent from.

Line-ups

Czech Rep

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Vaclík
  • 2Zima
  • 4Brabec
  • 13Mateju
  • 5CoufalBooked at 90mins
  • 22Soucek
  • 15Sadílek
  • 18ZelenySubstituted forJanktoat 24'minutesSubstituted forHavelat 45'minutes
  • 19LingrSubstituted forCernyat 59'minutes
  • 10KuchtaSubstituted forJureckaat 78'minutes
  • 8PesekSubstituted forHlozekat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Jemelka
  • 6Kudela
  • 7Kalvach
  • 9Hlozek
  • 11Jurecka
  • 12Havel
  • 14Jankto
  • 16Stanek
  • 17Cerny
  • 20Vlkanova
  • 21Král
  • 23Mandous

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 20Carvajal
  • 14García
  • 3Martínez
  • 17Alonso
  • 9Páez
  • 16RodriBooked at 58minsSubstituted forBusquetsat 61'minutes
  • 8KokeSubstituted forLlorenteat 72'minutes
  • 22SarabiaSubstituted forTorresat 45'minutes
  • 12de TomásSubstituted forMorataat 61'minutes
  • 21OlmoSubstituted forAsensioat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 4Torres
  • 5Busquets
  • 6Llorente
  • 7Morata
  • 10Asensio
  • 11Torres
  • 13Raya
  • 15Llorente
  • 18Alba
  • 19Soler
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamCzech RepAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home21%
Away79%
Shots
Home3
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Czech Republic 2, Spain 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Czech Republic 2, Spain 2.

  3. Post update

    Unai Simón (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).

  5. Booking

    Vladimír Coufal (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ferran Torres (Spain).

  7. Post update

    Vladimír Coufal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Czech Republic 2, Spain 2. Íñigo Martínez (Spain) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by David Zima.

  10. Post update

    Marcos Llorente (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Milan Havel (Czech Republic).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ferran Torres.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Spain).

  14. Post update

    Michal Sadílek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Milan Havel.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic. Václav Jurecka replaces Jan Kuchta.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by David Zima.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Eric García.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Spain. Ferran Torres tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Marcos Llorente replaces Koke.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan11002023
2Slovakia11001013
3Belarus100101-10
4Azerbaijan100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22009276
2North Macedonia21103124
3Bulgaria201136-31
4Gibraltar200206-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal21105144
2Czech Rep21104314
3Spain20203302
4Switzerland200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro11002023
2Bos-Herze10101101
3Finland10101101
4Romania100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway22003126
2Serbia21014223
3Sweden21013213
4Slovenia200216-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11004043
2Luxembourg11002023
3Lithuania100102-20
4Faroe Islands100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia11001013
2Scotland00000000
3Ukraine00000000
4R. of Ireland100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta11002023
2Estonia11002023
3San Marino200204-40

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia11003033
2Moldova11002023
3Liechtenstein100102-20
4Andorra100103-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10102201
2Israel10102201
3Albania00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004133
2Poland11002113
3Wales100112-10
4Belgium100114-30

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary11001013
2Germany10101101
3Italy10101101
4England100101-10

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece22002026
2Kosovo21012113
3Northern Ireland201101-11
4Cyprus201102-21

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria11003033
2Denmark11002113
3France100112-10
4Croatia100103-30
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories