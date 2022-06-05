Czech Republic v Spain

Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Czech Rep
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Vaclík
- 2Zima
- 4Brabec
- 13Mateju
- 5Coufal
- 22Soucek
- 15Sadílek
- 18ZelenySubstituted forJanktoat 24'minutes
- 19Lingr
- 10Kuchta
- 8Pesek
Substitutes
- 3Jemelka
- 6Kudela
- 7Kalvach
- 9Hlozek
- 11Jurecka
- 12Havel
- 14Jankto
- 16Stanek
- 17Cerny
- 20Vlkanova
- 21Král
- 23Mandous
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Simón
- 20Carvajal
- 14García
- 3Martínez
- 17Alonso
- 9Páez
- 16Rodri
- 8Koke
- 22Sarabia
- 12de Tomás
- 21Olmo
Substitutes
- 1Sánchez
- 2Azpilicueta
- 4Torres
- 5Busquets
- 6Llorente
- 7Morata
- 10Asensio
- 11Torres
- 13Raya
- 15Llorente
- 18Alba
- 19Soler
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Michal Sadílek (Czech Republic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Jakub Jankto replaces Jaroslav Zeleny because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Marcos Alonso (Spain).
Post update
Ondrej Lingr (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Dani Olmo (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ondrej Lingr (Czech Republic).
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Vladimír Coufal.
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Spain).
Post update
Jan Kuchta (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
VAR Decision: Goal Czech Republic 1-0 Spain (Jan Kuchta).
Goal!
Goal! Czech Republic 1, Spain 0. Jakub Pesek (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jan Kuchta.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
Post update
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Íñigo Martínez.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.