UEFA Nations League
Czech RepCzech Republic1SpainSpain0

Czech Republic v Spain

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Czech Rep

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Vaclík
  • 2Zima
  • 4Brabec
  • 13Mateju
  • 5Coufal
  • 22Soucek
  • 15Sadílek
  • 18ZelenySubstituted forJanktoat 24'minutes
  • 19Lingr
  • 10Kuchta
  • 8Pesek

Substitutes

  • 3Jemelka
  • 6Kudela
  • 7Kalvach
  • 9Hlozek
  • 11Jurecka
  • 12Havel
  • 14Jankto
  • 16Stanek
  • 17Cerny
  • 20Vlkanova
  • 21Král
  • 23Mandous

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 20Carvajal
  • 14García
  • 3Martínez
  • 17Alonso
  • 9Páez
  • 16Rodri
  • 8Koke
  • 22Sarabia
  • 12de Tomás
  • 21Olmo

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 4Torres
  • 5Busquets
  • 6Llorente
  • 7Morata
  • 10Asensio
  • 11Torres
  • 13Raya
  • 15Llorente
  • 18Alba
  • 19Soler
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamCzech RepAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Michal Sadílek (Czech Republic).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic. Jakub Jankto replaces Jaroslav Zeleny because of an injury.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Alonso (Spain).

  6. Post update

    Ondrej Lingr (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Dani Olmo (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ondrej Lingr (Czech Republic).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Vladimír Coufal.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Spain).

  11. Post update

    Jan Kuchta (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Czech Republic 1-0 Spain (Jan Kuchta).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Czech Republic 1, Spain 0. Jakub Pesek (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jan Kuchta.Goal awarded following VAR Review.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Íñigo Martínez.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia11001013
2Scotland00000000
3Ukraine00000000
4R. of Ireland100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan11002023
2Slovakia11001013
3Belarus100101-10
4Azerbaijan100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo21102024
2Greece21101014
3Northern Ireland201101-11
4Cyprus201102-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004133
2Poland11002113
3Wales100112-10
4Belgium100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep22003126
2Portugal21102114
3Spain201112-11
4Switzerland200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22005056
2North Macedonia21103124
3Bulgaria201112-11
4Gibraltar200206-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary11001013
2Germany10101101
3Italy10101101
4England100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta11002023
2Estonia11002023
3San Marino200204-40

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria11003033
2Denmark11002113
3France100112-10
4Croatia100103-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway22002026
2Sweden21012113
3Serbia21011103
4Slovenia200203-30

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia11003033
2Moldova11002023
3Liechtenstein100102-20
4Andorra100103-30

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10102201
2Israel10102201
3Albania00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11004043
2Luxembourg11002023
3Lithuania100102-20
4Faroe Islands100104-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro11002023
2Bos-Herze10101101
3Finland10101101
4Romania100102-20
View full UEFA Nations League tables

