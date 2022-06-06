Steven Naismith defended head coach Steve Clarke's tactics against Ukraine

Nations League Group B1: Scotland v Armenia Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 8 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST C overage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Coach Steven Naismith says Wales' progress to the World Cup finals heightens the sense Scotland "let a good opportunity go" against Ukraine.

The Welsh beat Ukraine 1-0 in Cardiff in Sunday's play-off final four days after the Scots lost 3-1 to the same visitors in their semi at Hampden Park.

Naismith defended the tactics employed by head coach Steve Clarke.

"I think overall, all round, it just wasn't good enough on the night," the former Scotland striker said.

"There was a lot done before the game about how we wanted to play and, as a group, we still felt if we could get our foot on the ball and picked the right pass then we would have got success. I've seen many times when you change things too quickly and then you're totally out the game.

"The manager is very controlled in what he does and that's got us results in the past."

Naismith suggested the frustration was greater because "we didn't get outplayed" and Ukraine did not play "unbelievable stuff" at Hampden.

Meanwhile, Scotland failed to match the standard of play or "expectations" created by reaching the last European Championship finals then securing a place in the final against Wales.

"When you see the result, the disappointment is there, but when the draw originally was made, we're all here thinking, 'decent enough draw', we can get through these two games," he said.

"Everyone understood that they let a very good opportunity go."

Scotland next face three Nations League group games within six days - at home to Armenia on Wednesday, away to Republic of Ireland on Saturday and the return with Armenia on Tuesday.

"We've had a setback, but the good thing is we've got three games in quick succession and can still leave this camp on a positive knowing what a good Nations League campaign can bring for us," Naismith added.

Armenia arrived in Glasgow on Monday, two days after having started Group B1 with a 1-0 victory at home to Republic of Ireland, a result Naismith suggested "will have raised a few eyebrows" while stressing that the Scotland camp already knew they would all "be tough games".