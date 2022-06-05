Last updated on .From the section Football

Connor Barron (centre) impressed in midfield for the Scots

Scotland impressed as they held group winners Belgium to a draw in their penultimate European Under-21 Championship qualifier in Stayen.

Scot Gemmill's side remain fourth behind Denmark and Turkey, but they will take heart from an improved display in a disappointing campaign.

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson came closest for Scotland with a second-half stab towards goal.

Unbeaten Belgium failed to test visiting goalkeeper Ross Sinclair.

With Scotland shorn of some of their more established names, like Rangers winger Glenn Middleton, Hibernian left-back Josh Doig and Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, there were fears about how they would fare against the latest talented group off Belgium's youth production line.

However, home head coach Jacky Mathijssen made seven changes from the side that drew 1-1 in Herning last time out - a result that secured top spot thanks to their better head-to-head record over hosts Denmark.

And Scotland's high press, combined by a pitch turned sodden by heavy rain, had the young Red Devils under pressure early on.

Anderson and Aberdeen's Connor Barron impressed in midfield and both tested Genk goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt from around 18 yards after some clever footwork.

Rangers centre-half Lewis Mayo was perhaps fortunate to only be shown yellow for hauling Anthony Descotte back as the Belgian forward burst clear.

Fellow Charleroi attacker Anass Zaroury was proving to be the hosts' biggest threat and his trickery led to a thumping drive a few feet over the crossbar and his speed to a shot into the side-netting.

Scotland, though, did have the ball in the net before the break when Celtic centre-half Stephen Welsh crashing home from close range only for the effort to be ruled out for Mayo's climb above a defender in heading down from a corner.

Belgium improved after the break and yet another Charleroi forward, Nkuba Tshiend, sent a dipping drive just over and Mayo was relieved to see Freiburg full-back Hugo Siquet fire into the side-netting after a wayward pass.

It looked like Scotland might secure only their second victory in seven group games when Barron's fine cross found Anderson charging in at the back post, but the Newcastle man could only direct it wide of the near upright under pressure.

No victory, but Gemmill's side will now host the Danes on Friday with renewed optimism after denying Belgium a fifth consecutive victory.