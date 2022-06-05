Close menu
Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Belgium U21Belgium U210Scotland U21Scotland U210

Belgium U21 0-0 Scotland U21: Scot Gemmill's side impress as they hold group winners

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Scotland's Connor Barron is caught in a Belgian sandwich
Connor Barron (centre) impressed in midfield for the Scots

Scotland impressed as they held group winners Belgium to a draw in their penultimate European Under-21 Championship qualifier in Stayen.

Scot Gemmill's side remain fourth behind Denmark and Turkey, but they will take heart from an improved display in a disappointing campaign.

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson came closest for Scotland with a second-half stab towards goal.

Unbeaten Belgium failed to test visiting goalkeeper Ross Sinclair.

With Scotland shorn of some of their more established names, like Rangers winger Glenn Middleton, Hibernian left-back Josh Doig and Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, there were fears about how they would fare against the latest talented group off Belgium's youth production line.

However, home head coach Jacky Mathijssen made seven changes from the side that drew 1-1 in Herning last time out - a result that secured top spot thanks to their better head-to-head record over hosts Denmark.

And Scotland's high press, combined by a pitch turned sodden by heavy rain, had the young Red Devils under pressure early on.

Anderson and Aberdeen's Connor Barron impressed in midfield and both tested Genk goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt from around 18 yards after some clever footwork.

Rangers centre-half Lewis Mayo was perhaps fortunate to only be shown yellow for hauling Anthony Descotte back as the Belgian forward burst clear.

Fellow Charleroi attacker Anass Zaroury was proving to be the hosts' biggest threat and his trickery led to a thumping drive a few feet over the crossbar and his speed to a shot into the side-netting.

Scotland, though, did have the ball in the net before the break when Celtic centre-half Stephen Welsh crashing home from close range only for the effort to be ruled out for Mayo's climb above a defender in heading down from a corner.

Belgium improved after the break and yet another Charleroi forward, Nkuba Tshiend, sent a dipping drive just over and Mayo was relieved to see Freiburg full-back Hugo Siquet fire into the side-netting after a wayward pass.

It looked like Scotland might secure only their second victory in seven group games when Barron's fine cross found Anderson charging in at the back post, but the Newcastle man could only direct it wide of the near upright under pressure.

No victory, but Gemmill's side will now host the Danes on Friday with renewed optimism after denying Belgium a fifth consecutive victory.

Line-ups

Belgium U21

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Vandevoordt
  • 20van der BremptBooked at 19mins
  • 4Kana
  • 5de Winter
  • 19BoussaidSubstituted forOyenat 58'minutes
  • 8Matazo
  • 6VranckxBooked at 10mins
  • 11ZarourySubstituted forAl Dakhilat 82'minutes
  • 7BakayokoSubstituted forLaviaat 70'minutes
  • 10BalikwishaSubstituted forSiquetat 58'minutes
  • 9DescotteSubstituted forNkubaat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Siquet
  • 3Leysen
  • 12Lammens
  • 14Oyen
  • 15Al Dakhil
  • 16Nkuba
  • 17Rommens
  • 21Delanghe
  • 23Lavia

Scotland U21

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Sinclair
  • 5WelshSubstituted forClaytonat 84'minutes
  • 4MayoBooked at 17mins
  • 20Graham
  • 22Freeman
  • 16BarronBooked at 57mins
  • 8High
  • 18Burroughs
  • 10LeonardSubstituted forKellyat 71'minutes
  • 9Awokoya-MebudeSubstituted forMulliganat 88'minutes
  • 7Anderson

Substitutes

  • 2King
  • 6Clayton
  • 11Lowry
  • 12Long
  • 14Kelly
  • 15Mulligan
  • 17Henderson
  • 19Smith
  • 23Meekison
Referee:
Georgi Davidov

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgium U21Away TeamScotland U21
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Belgium U21 0, Scotland U21 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Belgium U21 0, Scotland U21 0.

  3. Post update

    Ameen Al Dakhil (Belgium U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Elliot Anderson (Scotland U21).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Belgium U21. Luca Oyen tries a through ball, but Ken Nkuba is caught offside.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Scotland U21. Josh Mulligan replaces Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Koni de Winter (Belgium U21).

  8. Post update

    Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ignace van der Brempt (Belgium U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luca Oyen.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Scotland U21. Thomas Clayton replaces Stephen Welsh.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium U21. Ameen Al Dakhil replaces Anass Zaroury.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elliot Anderson (Scotland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stephen Kelly with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Eliot Matazo (Belgium U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Elliot Anderson (Scotland U21).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Roméo Lavia (Belgium U21).

  16. Post update

    Elliot Anderson (Scotland U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Aster Vranckx (Belgium U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Scott High (Scotland U21).

  19. Post update

    Offside, Belgium U21. Marco Kana tries a through ball, but Ken Nkuba is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hugo Siquet (Belgium U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 5th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U21961221101119
2Norway U21860222101218
3Finland U2185121511416
4Austria U21105142213916
5Azerbaijan U2182151119-87
6Estonia U219009028-280

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2198013082224
2Poland U2195312571818
3Israel U2195131710716
4Hungary U2193241417-311
5Latvia U219216517-127
6San Marino U219018032-321

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2177003042621
2Slovakia U2185031810815
3Malta U217205918-96
4Lithuania U217205621-156
5Northern Ireland U217205717-106
6Football Union of Russia U2100000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2187103022822
2Greece U2185211551017
3Iceland U2183321761112
4Belarus U2194051512312
5Cyprus U218224131128
6Liechtenstein U219009054-540

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2197112151622
2Netherlands U2186202532220
3Moldova U219324611-511
4Bulgaria U219234910-19
5Wales U218224131308
6Gibraltar U217007032-320

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2195222171417
2Italy U217520113817
3R. of Ireland U218512125716
4Bosnia and Herzegovina U2110325916-711
5Montenegro U2182241014-48
6Luxembourg U218017220-181

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2176101751219
2Czech Rep U2196121661019
3Kosovo U21832377011
4Slovenia U21824276110
5Albania U218305813-59
6Andorra U218008119-180

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2187102412322
2Ukraine U217511118316
3Serbia U219324910-111
4Faroe Islands U219234511-69
5North Macedonia U219234811-39
6Armenia U218107622-163

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2186201421220
2Denmark U21641183513
3Turkey U21621358-37
4Scotland U21713359-46
5Kazakhstan U217016414-101
View full Euro Under-21 Qualifying tables

