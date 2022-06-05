Match ends, Belgium U21 0, Scotland U21 0.
Scotland impressed as they held group winners Belgium to a draw in their penultimate European Under-21 Championship qualifier in Stayen.
Scot Gemmill's side remain fourth behind Denmark and Turkey, but they will take heart from an improved display in a disappointing campaign.
Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson came closest for Scotland with a second-half stab towards goal.
Unbeaten Belgium failed to test visiting goalkeeper Ross Sinclair.
With Scotland shorn of some of their more established names, like Rangers winger Glenn Middleton, Hibernian left-back Josh Doig and Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, there were fears about how they would fare against the latest talented group off Belgium's youth production line.
However, home head coach Jacky Mathijssen made seven changes from the side that drew 1-1 in Herning last time out - a result that secured top spot thanks to their better head-to-head record over hosts Denmark.
And Scotland's high press, combined by a pitch turned sodden by heavy rain, had the young Red Devils under pressure early on.
Anderson and Aberdeen's Connor Barron impressed in midfield and both tested Genk goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt from around 18 yards after some clever footwork.
Rangers centre-half Lewis Mayo was perhaps fortunate to only be shown yellow for hauling Anthony Descotte back as the Belgian forward burst clear.
Fellow Charleroi attacker Anass Zaroury was proving to be the hosts' biggest threat and his trickery led to a thumping drive a few feet over the crossbar and his speed to a shot into the side-netting.
Scotland, though, did have the ball in the net before the break when Celtic centre-half Stephen Welsh crashing home from close range only for the effort to be ruled out for Mayo's climb above a defender in heading down from a corner.
Belgium improved after the break and yet another Charleroi forward, Nkuba Tshiend, sent a dipping drive just over and Mayo was relieved to see Freiburg full-back Hugo Siquet fire into the side-netting after a wayward pass.
It looked like Scotland might secure only their second victory in seven group games when Barron's fine cross found Anderson charging in at the back post, but the Newcastle man could only direct it wide of the near upright under pressure.
No victory, but Gemmill's side will now host the Danes on Friday with renewed optimism after denying Belgium a fifth consecutive victory.
Line-ups
Belgium U21
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Vandevoordt
- 20van der BremptBooked at 19mins
- 4Kana
- 5de Winter
- 19BoussaidSubstituted forOyenat 58'minutes
- 8Matazo
- 6VranckxBooked at 10mins
- 11ZarourySubstituted forAl Dakhilat 82'minutes
- 7BakayokoSubstituted forLaviaat 70'minutes
- 10BalikwishaSubstituted forSiquetat 58'minutes
- 9DescotteSubstituted forNkubaat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Siquet
- 3Leysen
- 12Lammens
- 14Oyen
- 15Al Dakhil
- 16Nkuba
- 17Rommens
- 21Delanghe
- 23Lavia
Scotland U21
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Sinclair
- 5WelshSubstituted forClaytonat 84'minutes
- 4MayoBooked at 17mins
- 20Graham
- 22Freeman
- 16BarronBooked at 57mins
- 8High
- 18Burroughs
- 10LeonardSubstituted forKellyat 71'minutes
- 9Awokoya-MebudeSubstituted forMulliganat 88'minutes
- 7Anderson
Substitutes
- 2King
- 6Clayton
- 11Lowry
- 12Long
- 14Kelly
- 15Mulligan
- 17Henderson
- 19Smith
- 23Meekison
- Referee:
- Georgi Davidov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Belgium U21 0, Scotland U21 0.
Post update
Ameen Al Dakhil (Belgium U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Elliot Anderson (Scotland U21).
Post update
Offside, Belgium U21. Luca Oyen tries a through ball, but Ken Nkuba is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland U21. Josh Mulligan replaces Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Koni de Winter (Belgium U21).
Post update
Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ignace van der Brempt (Belgium U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luca Oyen.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland U21. Thomas Clayton replaces Stephen Welsh.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium U21. Ameen Al Dakhil replaces Anass Zaroury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Elliot Anderson (Scotland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stephen Kelly with a cross.
Post update
Eliot Matazo (Belgium U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Elliot Anderson (Scotland U21).
Post update
Foul by Roméo Lavia (Belgium U21).
Post update
Elliot Anderson (Scotland U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Aster Vranckx (Belgium U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Scott High (Scotland U21).
Post update
Offside, Belgium U21. Marco Kana tries a through ball, but Ken Nkuba is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hugo Siquet (Belgium U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.