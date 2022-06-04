Belgium U21 v Scotland U21

Michel Balikwisha (Belgium U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Belgium U21
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Vandevoordt
- 20van der BremptBooked at 19mins
- 4Kana
- 5de Winter
- 19Boussaid
- 8Matazo
- 6VranckxBooked at 10mins
- 11Zaroury
- 7Bakayoko
- 10Balikwisha
- 9Descotte
Substitutes
- 2Siquet
- 3Leysen
- 12Lammens
- 14Oyen
- 15Al Dakhil
- 16Nkuba
- 17Rommens
- 21Delanghe
- 23Lavia
Scotland U21
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Sinclair
- 5Welsh
- 4MayoBooked at 17mins
- 20Graham
- 22Freeman
- 8High
- 16Barron
- 18Burroughs
- 9Awokoya-Mebude
- 7Anderson
- 10Leonard
Substitutes
- 2King
- 6Clayton
- 11Lowry
- 12Long
- 14Kelly
- 15Mulligan
- 17Henderson
- 19Smith
- 23Meekison
- Referee:
- Georgi Davidov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Lewis Mayo (Scotland U21).
Corner, Scotland U21. Conceded by Koni de Winter.
Corner, Scotland U21. Conceded by Eliot Matazo.
Corner, Belgium U21. Conceded by Connor Barron.
Attempt missed. Connor Barron (Scotland U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Anass Zaroury (Belgium U21).
Kieran Freeman (Scotland U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Anass Zaroury (Belgium U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aster Vranckx.
Aster Vranckx (Belgium U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Leonard (Scotland U21).
Attempt missed. Scott High (Scotland U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Elliot Anderson.
Foul by Michel Balikwisha (Belgium U21).
Connor Barron (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Anass Zaroury (Belgium U21) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Michel Balikwisha.
Booking
Ignace van der Brempt (Belgium U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Elliot Anderson (Scotland U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ignace van der Brempt (Belgium U21).
Attempt blocked. Othmane Boussaid (Belgium U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Lewis Mayo (Scotland U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.