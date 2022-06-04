Close menu
Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Belgium U21Belgium U210Scotland U21Scotland U210

Belgium U21 v Scotland U21

Line-ups

Belgium U21

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Vandevoordt
  • 20van der BremptBooked at 19mins
  • 4Kana
  • 5de Winter
  • 19Boussaid
  • 8Matazo
  • 6VranckxBooked at 10mins
  • 11Zaroury
  • 7Bakayoko
  • 10Balikwisha
  • 9Descotte

Substitutes

  • 2Siquet
  • 3Leysen
  • 12Lammens
  • 14Oyen
  • 15Al Dakhil
  • 16Nkuba
  • 17Rommens
  • 21Delanghe
  • 23Lavia

Scotland U21

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Sinclair
  • 5Welsh
  • 4MayoBooked at 17mins
  • 20Graham
  • 22Freeman
  • 8High
  • 16Barron
  • 18Burroughs
  • 9Awokoya-Mebude
  • 7Anderson
  • 10Leonard

Substitutes

  • 2King
  • 6Clayton
  • 11Lowry
  • 12Long
  • 14Kelly
  • 15Mulligan
  • 17Henderson
  • 19Smith
  • 23Meekison
Referee:
Georgi Davidov

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgium U21Away TeamScotland U21
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Michel Balikwisha (Belgium U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Mayo (Scotland U21).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Scotland U21. Conceded by Koni de Winter.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Scotland U21. Conceded by Eliot Matazo.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Belgium U21. Conceded by Connor Barron.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Barron (Scotland U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Anass Zaroury (Belgium U21).

  8. Post update

    Kieran Freeman (Scotland U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anass Zaroury (Belgium U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aster Vranckx.

  10. Post update

    Aster Vranckx (Belgium U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Marc Leonard (Scotland U21).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott High (Scotland U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Elliot Anderson.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Michel Balikwisha (Belgium U21).

  14. Post update

    Connor Barron (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anass Zaroury (Belgium U21) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Michel Balikwisha.

  16. Booking

    Ignace van der Brempt (Belgium U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Elliot Anderson (Scotland U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ignace van der Brempt (Belgium U21).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Othmane Boussaid (Belgium U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Booking

    Lewis Mayo (Scotland U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 5th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U21961221101119
2Norway U21860222101218
3Finland U2185121511416
4Austria U21105142213916
5Azerbaijan U2182151119-87
6Estonia U219009028-280

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2198013082224
2Poland U2195312571818
3Israel U2195131710716
4Hungary U2193241417-311
5Latvia U219216517-127
6San Marino U219018032-321

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2177003042621
2Slovakia U2185031810815
3Malta U217205918-96
4Lithuania U217205621-156
5Northern Ireland U217205717-106
6Football Union of Russia U2100000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2187103022822
2Greece U2185211551017
3Iceland U2183321761112
4Belarus U2194051512312
5Cyprus U218224131128
6Liechtenstein U219009054-540

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2197112151622
2Netherlands U2186202532220
3Moldova U219324611-511
4Bulgaria U219234910-19
5Wales U218224131308
6Gibraltar U217007032-320

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2195222171417
2Italy U217520113817
3R. of Ireland U218512125716
4Bosnia and Herzegovina U2110325916-711
5Montenegro U2182241014-48
6Luxembourg U218017220-181

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2176101751219
2Czech Rep U2196121661019
3Kosovo U21832377011
4Slovenia U21824276110
5Albania U218305813-59
6Andorra U218008119-180

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2187102412322
2Ukraine U217511118316
3Serbia U219324910-111
4Faroe Islands U219234511-69
5North Macedonia U219234811-39
6Armenia U218107622-163

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2186201421220
2Denmark U21641183513
3Turkey U21621358-37
4Scotland U21713359-46
5Kazakhstan U217016414-101
View full Euro Under-21 Qualifying tables

