World Cup qualification 'greatest result' in Welsh football history, says Gareth Bale

From the section Wales

Wales players celebrate after qualifying for the World Cup
Wales' thrilling World Cup play-off final win over Ukraine on Sunday is the national team's "greatest" result, says Gareth Bale.

The talismanic forward made the difference when his 34th-minute free-kick was headed into his own net by Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko.

The result ended Wales' 64-year wait for a World Cup finals appearance.

"It's the greatest result in history for Welsh football," Bale told Sky Sports.

"It means everything. It's what dreams are made of. I'm speechless because I'm so happy.

"Words can't describe how we feel at the moment."

Wales will now head to Qatar in November, where they will face England, USA and Iran in Group B at the World Cup.

"It's difficult to put it into words," added Bale on BBC Radio Wales.

"It's what we've been working all our careers for and to do this for the fans, the nation, ourselves and our families is an incredible achievement - and it will be something that we will be forever proud of.

"It means everything. It is the last piece of the jigsaw that we all wanted and we're going to celebrate well tonight."

Keeper Wayne Hennessey made a string of fine saves and Wales manager Rob Page said on Sky Sports: "I'm so proud of the guys, they thoroughly deserved it.

"The one thing these boys were missing was a World Cup and now we've got there.

"These are the best supporters in world football, they helped us from the first minute.

"When you see what these guys do in training, I had full trust in them."

Wales' World Cup pool fixtures:

  • USA v Wales, 21 Nov
  • Wales v Iran, 25 Nov
  • Wales v England, 29 Nov

The other side of the coin was the end of Ukraine's fairytale, bidding to reach just the second World Cup finals in their history.

Their run had included beating Scotland at Hampden in the semi-final, giving much-needed cheer to a nation torn apart by war since Russia's invasion a little more than 100 days ago.

Spanish referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz consoles Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko after Wales' victory
Ukraine's Manchester City player Oleksandr Zinchenko told Sky Sports: "Every one of us gave everything today, we left everything on the pitch.

"The goalkeeper for Wales [Wayne Hennessey] did amazing, he is definitely man of the match.

"In general I don't think we deserved to lose, but that's football, it happens.

"Football is about emotions. We can bring some great emotions to our fans, but unfortunately today we didn't get the result we wanted.

"Everyone needs to continue to fight, as footballers we need to represent our country as best we can.

"Everyone needs to live in peace and we need to stop the war altogether. Today it's Ukraine, but who knows tomorrow, we need to stay together.

"I feel sorry for our fans, but I wish Wales all the best for the World Cup."

  • Comment posted by Monkeys, today at 20:38

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 20:38

    Another nail in the coffin of Welsh football.

  • Comment posted by George1967, today at 20:36

    Well Done !Wales.

  • Comment posted by ohcomeonnow, today at 20:35

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Travel Surfer, today at 20:33

    Ukraine did play better tonight but the Wales defense was rock solid and Hennessey magnificent. Football is about results, not the Eurovision circus.

  • Comment posted by Rappers, today at 20:33

    Good for Wales, sad for Ukraine.

    Wales last world cup appearance was the year I was born. I don't see them lasting too long in the competition either, but hey ho.

  • Comment posted by coastferret, today at 20:31

    it`s a game of football, nothing more

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 20:36

      my thoughts replied:
      Don't tell those fans who think supporting their club side is a religion I will let you in a secret... it is mainly about them spending their hard earned dosh but don't tell them 🤭

  • Comment posted by kakapopo, today at 20:28

    Spanish referee Antonio on his knees with Oleksandr Zinchenko. What a picturesque and nice gesture. A referee consoling a losing player after a match.

  • Comment posted by karn9evil, today at 20:27

    Good game to watch - particularly for an international. Wales have been a proper side for several years now and fully deserve a World Cup outing. However wish you only an honorable defeat when you play England.

  • Comment posted by mp, today at 20:22

    To be fair Wales would never have got to a World Cup again without uefa allowing more teams to qualify it all comes down to money but fair play to wales for taking advantage

    • Reply posted by annoying1, today at 20:31

      annoying1 replied:
      What an incredibly sad life you must lead to think like this

  • Comment posted by GIL, today at 20:22

    No one wanted Wales to win. Take out Bale and Ramsey and they are average across the board. Ukraine should have been given a free pass to the World Cup. Best smack in the face for the dictator Putin. Sometimes its about more than football.

    • Reply posted by CANTONA IS GOD, today at 20:28

      CANTONA IS GOD replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 20:22

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by vesperia09, today at 20:22

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 20:21

    Real Madrid fans must be pleased for Bale. Look at what you could have had.

    Well done Wales, punching above your weight, sheer pride has got you through

    • Reply posted by annoying1, today at 20:38

      annoying1 replied:
      compared to the sheer arrogance England display?v We'd love Andorra in our group, easy points to make you feel better right? .. instead we have the world's number 1 (Belgium) as our regular sparring partner. We punch them quite a bit for a nation so small don't we?

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 20:20

    Well played Boyo's...
    Party 🥳 time!

  • Comment posted by book all tactical fouls, today at 20:19

    good group. iran and usa are so poor. could easily see themselves into the knockout stage.

    • Reply posted by Meatballz , today at 20:20

      Meatballz replied:
      Hey dude r u forgetting England

  • Comment posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 20:19

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 20:18

    Well done to Wales. Brilliant result. Go turn Qatar red.

  • Comment posted by U18236519, today at 20:18

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Werewolf-Therewolf, today at 20:18

    Greatest result in Wales's football history?
    Fabulous, yes, but I think the boys of '58 would have something to say about it - and then only 16 teams qualified for the finals, not 32 as now.
    Still, many congrats; we now have two Home Nations in the finals.

    • Reply posted by RR, today at 20:19

      RR replied:
      By your logic any achievement in the 50s and 60s is greater than a similar achievement in the 2020s cause less teams

