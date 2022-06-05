Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League

David Edwards followed fell Euro 2016 members Jazz Richards and David Cotterill by playing in the Cymru Premier

Former Wales international David Edwards has agreed a new deal keeping him at Bala Town until the summer of 2023.

Edwards, 36, helped Bala finish second in the Cymru Premier last season after joining the Lakesiders in June 2021.

Edwards previously had spells with Shrewsbury Town, Luton Town, Reading and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who he played for in the Premier League.

He was capped 43 times by Wales and featured at Euro 2016.

Edwards was a regular in his debut Bala season, having dropped into part-time football after being released by Shrewsbury.