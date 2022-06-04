Match ends, Italy 1, Germany 1.
An inexperienced Italy began their rebuilding job with an impressive home draw with Germany in a Nations League opener for both sides.
Having failed to qualify for this year's World Cup in Qatar, Italy opted to test out numerous raw players.
One of them, 18-year-old substitute Wilfried Gnonto, set up Lorenzo Pellegrini for a 70th-minute goal.
Germany levelled immediately, with Joshua Kimmich firing in to make it 10 games unbeaten under Hansi Flick.
Germany's next game in Group A3 is a home match against England, who were beaten 1-0 in Hungary earlier on Saturday. Italy host the Hungarians, with both games on 7 June.
Line-ups
Italy
Formation 4-3-3
- 1G Donnarumma
- 7FlorenziBooked at 62mins
- 15Acerbi
- 23BastoniBooked at 80mins
- 3BiraghiSubstituted forDimarcoat 80'minutes
- 21FrattesiSubstituted forRicciat 86'minutes
- 16Cristante
- 8TonaliBooked at 66minsSubstituted forPobegaat 80'minutes
- 17PolitanoSubstituted forGnontoat 65'minutes
- 9ScamaccaSubstituted forCancellieriat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10PellegriniBooked at 51mins
Substitutes
- 2Calabria
- 4Pobega
- 5Ramos Marchi
- 6Ricci
- 11Gnonto
- 12Cragno
- 13Dimarco
- 14Meret
- 18Barella
- 19Mancini
- 20Cancellieri
- 22Raspadori
Germany
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 17HenrichsSubstituted forHofmannat 59'minutes
- 15Süle
- 2Rüdiger
- 5KehrerBooked at 62mins
- 6Kimmich
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forGündoganat 69'minutes
- 10GnabrySubstituted forRaumat 80'minutes
- 13MüllerSubstituted forHavertzat 70'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 19SanéSubstituted forMusialaat 59'minutes
- 9WernerBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 3Raum
- 4Tah
- 7Havertz
- 11Nmecha
- 12Trapp
- 14Musiala
- 16Klostermann
- 18Hofmann
- 20Brandt
- 21Gündogan
- 22Baumann
- 23Schlotterbeck
- Referee:
- Srdjan Jovanovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Italy 1, Germany 1.
Booking
Matteo Cancellieri (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Tommaso Pobega.
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Niklas Süle.
Post update
Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Germany).
Post update
Degnand Wilfried Gnonto (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jamal Musiala (Germany).
Post update
Samuele Ricci (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Niklas Süle (Germany).
Post update
Degnand Wilfried Gnonto (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jonas Hofmann (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tommaso Pobega (Italy).
Booking
Timo Werner (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Timo Werner (Germany).
Post update
Alessandro Bastoni (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Federico Dimarco (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matteo Cancellieri (Italy).
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Samuele Ricci replaces Davide Frattesi.