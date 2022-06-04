Last updated on .From the section Football

Germany will be at the Qatar World Cup later thus year, but Italy have failed to qualify

An inexperienced Italy began their rebuilding job with an impressive home draw with Germany in a Nations League opener for both sides.

Having failed to qualify for this year's World Cup in Qatar, Italy opted to test out numerous raw players.

One of them, 18-year-old substitute Wilfried Gnonto, set up Lorenzo Pellegrini for a 70th-minute goal.

Germany levelled immediately, with Joshua Kimmich firing in to make it 10 games unbeaten under Hansi Flick.

Germany's next game in Group A3 is a home match against England, who were beaten 1-0 in Hungary earlier on Saturday. Italy host the Hungarians, with both games on 7 June.

