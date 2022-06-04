Close menu
UEFA Nations League
ItalyItaly1GermanyGermany1

Italy 1-1 Germany: New-look Azzurri claim impressive Nations League draw

Last updated on .From the section Football

Italy's forward Gianluca Scamacca (left) challenges Germany's defender Antonio Rudiger
Germany will be at the Qatar World Cup later thus year, but Italy have failed to qualify

An inexperienced Italy began their rebuilding job with an impressive home draw with Germany in a Nations League opener for both sides.

Having failed to qualify for this year's World Cup in Qatar, Italy opted to test out numerous raw players.

One of them, 18-year-old substitute Wilfried Gnonto, set up Lorenzo Pellegrini for a 70th-minute goal.

Germany levelled immediately, with Joshua Kimmich firing in to make it 10 games unbeaten under Hansi Flick.

Germany's next game in Group A3 is a home match against England, who were beaten 1-0 in Hungary earlier on Saturday. Italy host the Hungarians, with both games on 7 June.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Italy

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1G Donnarumma
  • 7FlorenziBooked at 62mins
  • 15Acerbi
  • 23BastoniBooked at 80mins
  • 3BiraghiSubstituted forDimarcoat 80'minutes
  • 21FrattesiSubstituted forRicciat 86'minutes
  • 16Cristante
  • 8TonaliBooked at 66minsSubstituted forPobegaat 80'minutes
  • 17PolitanoSubstituted forGnontoat 65'minutes
  • 9ScamaccaSubstituted forCancellieriat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10PellegriniBooked at 51mins

Substitutes

  • 2Calabria
  • 4Pobega
  • 5Ramos Marchi
  • 6Ricci
  • 11Gnonto
  • 12Cragno
  • 13Dimarco
  • 14Meret
  • 18Barella
  • 19Mancini
  • 20Cancellieri
  • 22Raspadori

Germany

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 17HenrichsSubstituted forHofmannat 59'minutes
  • 15Süle
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 5KehrerBooked at 62mins
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forGündoganat 69'minutes
  • 10GnabrySubstituted forRaumat 80'minutes
  • 13MüllerSubstituted forHavertzat 70'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 19SanéSubstituted forMusialaat 59'minutes
  • 9WernerBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 3Raum
  • 4Tah
  • 7Havertz
  • 11Nmecha
  • 12Trapp
  • 14Musiala
  • 16Klostermann
  • 18Hofmann
  • 20Brandt
  • 21Gündogan
  • 22Baumann
  • 23Schlotterbeck
Referee:
Srdjan Jovanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamGermany
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Italy 1, Germany 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Italy 1, Germany 1.

  3. Booking

    Matteo Cancellieri (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Tommaso Pobega.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Germany).

  7. Post update

    Degnand Wilfried Gnonto (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Musiala (Germany).

  9. Post update

    Samuele Ricci (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Niklas Süle (Germany).

  11. Post update

    Degnand Wilfried Gnonto (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Jonas Hofmann (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Tommaso Pobega (Italy).

  14. Booking

    Timo Werner (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Timo Werner (Germany).

  16. Post update

    Alessandro Bastoni (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Dimarco (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  18. Post update

    Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Cancellieri (Italy).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Samuele Ricci replaces Davide Frattesi.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro11002023
2Bos-Herze10101101
3Finland10101101
4Romania100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo11002023
2Greece11001013
3Northern Ireland100101-10
4Cyprus100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004133
2Poland11002113
3Wales100112-10
4Belgium100114-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia11003033
2Moldova11002023
3Liechtenstein100102-20
4Andorra100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia11001013
2Scotland00000000
3Ukraine00000000
4R. of Ireland100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11002113
2Portugal10101101
3Spain10101101
4Switzerland100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia11004043
2North Macedonia10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Gibraltar100104-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan11002023
2Slovakia11001013
3Belarus100101-10
4Azerbaijan100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10102201
2Israel10102201
3Albania00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia11002023
2Malta00000000
3San Marino100102-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11004043
2Luxembourg11002023
3Lithuania100102-20
4Faroe Islands100104-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary11001013
2Germany10101101
3Italy10101101
4England100101-10

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria11003033
2Denmark11002113
3France100112-10
4Croatia100103-30

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11002023
2Norway11001013
3Serbia100101-10
4Slovenia100102-20
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport