Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Defender Jack Hendry has urged Scotland to move on from their World Cup agony by winning their Nations League group to earn promotion to Pot A and boost their Euro 2024 chances. (Sun) external-link

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong insists the squad have the mental strength and togetherness to ensure the disappointment of World Cup play-off defeat to Ukraine doesn't linger when the Nations League begins this week. (Scotsman) external-link

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt is awaiting scan results amid fears the hamstring injury that forced him off on a stretcher while playing for Sweden could see him miss the start of the Scottish Premiership season. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen are close to completing a signing their supporters "will be excited about", says manager Jim Goodwin. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Colombian striker Mateo Cassierra, linked with a move to Rangers this summer, says there are "possibilities" with the Ibrox club and that his priority is to stay in Europe as he prepares to leave Russian side Sochi. (Daily Record) external-link

Charlie Adam has revealed his disappointment at his Dundee exit, saying the club had promised him a new contract only to reverse that decision and let him go. (Courier) external-link

Defender Charlie Mulgrew, 36, says he will hang up his boots the minute he loses his hunger to succeed as he prepares to lead the club back into Europe next season. (Courier) external-link