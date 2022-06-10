Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A3
EnglandEngland19:45ItalyItaly
Venue: Molineux Stadium

England v Italy: Gareth Southgate set to make changes for Nations League game

Last updated on .From the section England

Chris Powell and Gareth Southgate watch England training
Chris Powell and Gareth Southgate watch England training on Thursday

Manager Gareth Southgate expects to make changes for England's Nations League game with Italy at Molineux.

After last Saturday's defeat in Hungary, Southgate made five changes for Tuesday's draw in Germany.

England now face another two games in four days, starting with the repeat of last summer's Euro 2020 final at Wembley and followed by Hungary's visit on Tuesday, also at Molineux.

"There is nobody [in the squad] we can't use," said the England coach.

"We have got to think about some things we have got to see, the freshness of the team as well. I think this is a good game for some of the other players to come into.

"It is a top-level game and is a good sign to show trust towards the players going into these games.

"I think if we only give players certain types of matches, you don't find out enough about them and they don't find out enough about the tactical challenge."

Kalvin Phillips came into the side for the 1-1 draw in Munich but the Leeds midfielder came off early after suffering a dead leg and has trained away from the rest of the England squad.

Phil Foden, who won the PFA's young player of the year award for the second consecutive season on Thursday, is doubtful as the Manchester City midfielder recovers from coronavirus.

Saturday's game will be played behind closed doors after the Football Association was given a two-match stadium ban, one suspended for two years, as punishment for unrest at the Euro 2020 final.

However, there will be about 3,000 people in attendance at Molineux, largely under-14 schoolchildren who, under Uefa rules, are allowed free admission to fixtures played behind closed doors.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway32103127
2Serbia32015236
3Sweden31023303
4Slovenia301216-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32107167
2Spain31204315
3Czech Rep311145-14
4Switzerland300317-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan22003036
2Slovakia31111104
3Azerbaijan302102-22
4Belarus201101-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark22004226
2Austria21014223
3France201123-11
4Croatia201114-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia3300122109
2North Macedonia311134-14
3Bulgaria302147-32
4Gibraltar301217-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze21102114
2Finland21103124
3Montenegro21012203
4Romania200203-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland20203302
2Israel10102201
3Albania10101101
4Football Union of Russia00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands22006246
2Belgium21017523
3Poland210137-43
4Wales200224-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey2200100106
2Luxembourg22003036
3Faroe Islands200205-50
4Lithuania200208-80

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia33006159
2Moldova31113214
3Andorra201103-31
4Liechtenstein200203-30

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland11002023
2Ukraine11001013
3Armenia210112-13
4R. of Ireland200202-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece33005059
2Kosovo32015326
3Northern Ireland301224-21
4Cyprus301205-51

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy21103214
2Hungary21012203
3Germany20202202
4England201112-11

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia22004136
2Malta21013213
3San Marino200204-40
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories