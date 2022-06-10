Last updated on .From the section England

Chris Powell and Gareth Southgate watch England training on Thursday

Manager Gareth Southgate expects to make changes for England's Nations League game with Italy at Molineux.

England now face another two games in four days, starting with the repeat of last summer's Euro 2020 final at Wembley and followed by Hungary's visit on Tuesday, also at Molineux.

"There is nobody [in the squad] we can't use," said the England coach.

"We have got to think about some things we have got to see, the freshness of the team as well. I think this is a good game for some of the other players to come into.

"It is a top-level game and is a good sign to show trust towards the players going into these games.

"I think if we only give players certain types of matches, you don't find out enough about them and they don't find out enough about the tactical challenge."

Kalvin Phillips came into the side for the 1-1 draw in Munich but the Leeds midfielder came off early after suffering a dead leg and has trained away from the rest of the England squad.

Phil Foden, who won the PFA's young player of the year award for the second consecutive season on Thursday, is doubtful as the Manchester City midfielder recovers from coronavirus.

Saturday's game will be played behind closed doors after the Football Association was given a two-match stadium ban, one suspended for two years, as punishment for unrest at the Euro 2020 final.

However, there will be about 3,000 people in attendance at Molineux, largely under-14 schoolchildren who, under Uefa rules, are allowed free admission to fixtures played behind closed doors.