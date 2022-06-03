Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Southampton's Will Smallbone struck twice for the Republic

Will Smallbone scored twice as the Republic of Ireland Under-21s kept their European Championship qualification hopes alive with a 3-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in Dublin.

Ademipo Odubeko was also on target as the Irish made it three wins in a row.

The Republic remain third in Group F but move a point behind Italy and two off leaders Sweden with a game in hand.

Jim Crawford's side can leapfrog the Swedes with victory over Montenegro on Monday.

The Republic then travel to Italy on Tuesday 14 June as they attempt to reach a tournament finals for the first time.

Southampton midfielder Smallbone fired the Republic into a 16th-minute lead at Tallaght Stadium when his shot crept under Bosnia goalkeeper Luka Damjanovic.

Republic goalkeeper Brian Maher produced saves to deny Ivan Basic and Aleksandar Kahvic and keep the hosts in the lead at the break.

Maher then thwarted Jasmin Osmic in the second half before Odubeko gave the Republic a two-goal cushion just after the hour when he converted following a one-on-one with Damjanovic.

Smallbone added a late third at the far post following Tyreik Wright's free-kick to seal the Republic's fifth group win from eight games.