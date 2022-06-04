Crystal Palace are considering a move for 25-year-old Rangers and Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo. (The Athletic) external-link

Rangers are targeting Stoke City's £5m-rated Josh Tymon, but they will have to wait to either sell Borna Barisic or qualify for the Champions League group stage to fund a move for the 23-year-old left-back. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Newly-promoted Nottingham Forest look likely to pip Rangers to the signing of Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell, with the 27-year-old out of contract this summer. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Celtic are still in discussions with Jota over wages and length of contract as they look to secure the 23-year-old on a permanent contract having agreed to pay the £6.4m transfer fee that was negotiated as part of the Portuguese winger's loan from Benfica last season. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Manchester City defender Ko Itakura has revealed he is happy to be linked with a transfer move to Celtic again after Schalke 04 decided against enacting an option to buy clause for the 25-year-old options, but Freiburg, Fulham and Bournemouth are also reportedly interested. (Scottish Sunday Express) external-link

Aberdeen have targeted Celtic defender Liam Scales after manager Jim Goodwin identified the need for a natural left-sided centre-half. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Neil Lennon, who signed Ismaila Soro for Celtic from Bnei Yehuda in 2020, could be about to rescue the 24-year-old midfielder from the sidelines with the Scottish champions by making a bid to take the Ivorian to Omonia Nicosia. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Fleetwood Town manager Scott Brown is set to move for former Celtic team-mate Luca Connell after the 21-year-old was released after his loan at Queen's Park last season. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Algerian midfielder Zinedine Ferhat, who has previously been linked with Rangers, could be an option for Celtic again as the 29-year-old prepares to leave Nimes despite agreeing a return to his homeland with Mouloudia Algiers if he fails to find another club in the French top flight. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Dutch top-flight club Utrecht are preparing an offer for 28-year-old out-of-favour Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas. (The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic are closing in on the signing of £250,000-rated midfielder Christopher Scott, although Brentford have been credited with an interest in the 19-year-old who has been playing for Bayern Munich's second string in Germany's fourth tier, while Austria Klagenfurt are also said to be keeping tabs on him. (Ghanasoccernet) external-link

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, who spent the season with Norwich City, is wanted by former Blues manager Frank Lampard, who hopes to sign the 20-year-old Scotland international on loan for Everton next season, according to talkSPORT. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

Steve Clarke wants to stay on as Scotland head coach for the bid to reach the 2026 World Cup finals beyond the end of his current contract. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

Head coach Steve Clarke fears the sack if he does not lead Scotland to the Euro 2024 finals. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Gavin Rae has emerged as a dark horse to become Dundee manager, with the 44-year-old former Dens Park midfielder keen on a return to management after a recent spell in charge of Australian side Sydney City East. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Former Kilmarnock assistant Peter Leven, the 38-year-old who has had successful spells as number two with Dinamo Brest and Orenburg, is still in the hunt to be Dundee's new boss along with Dens Park coach Dave Mackay and their former midfielder, Gavin Rae. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Callum Hendry is likely to move to English football with the 24-year-old striker poised to leave St Johnstone t the end of his contract this summer. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Nicky Low is staying with Arbroath, where the 30-year-old midfielder has a year left of his contract, despite interest from Scottish Championship rivals. (Sunday Post, print edition)