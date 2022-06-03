Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Leon Balogun's exit comes two days after Connor Goldson signed a new contract

Nigeria centre-half Leon Balogun is to leave Rangers following the conclusion of his contract, the Scottish Premiership club have revealed.

The Germany-born 33-year-old made 37 appearances this season, 29 of them starts, this season.

Defensive partner Connor Goldson defied speculation by agreeing a new four-year deal, announced on Wednesday.

But Rangers have also signed Scotland centre-back John Souttar from Heart of Midlothian for next season.

In addition, Niko Katic will return this summer from his loan spell with Hajduk Split in his native Croatia, while Sweden international Filip Helander is recovering from long-term injury.

Helander and Balogun, who recently expressed his desire to stay at the club, have vied to partner Goldson at the heart of Rangers' defence for much of the latter's two-year spell at Ibrox.

Since arriving from Wigan Athletic, Balogun has made 65 appearances and helped Rangers win the Scottish title last season, lift this campaign's Scottish Cup and reach the Europa League final.

Meanwhile, back-up goalkeeper Andy Firth has also left Rangers at the end of his contract.

The 25-year-old Englishman joined from Barrow in January 2019 but failed to make a first-team appearance.