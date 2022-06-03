Pascal Gross: Brighton midfielder signs new contract with the Seagulls
Last updated on .From the section Brighton
Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross has signed a new contract with the club until 2024.
The 30-year-old German, who has been with the Seagulls since 2017, has scored 17 times in 155 Premier League appearances.
"He has been a key player throughout the club's time in the Premier League," said Brighton boss Graham Potter.
"As one of our senior players in the dressing room, he's a great example to any young player."
Gross was Brighton's first signing after they secured promotion to the top flight five years ago.
He has since helped established the club in the Premier League, with Potter's side finishing ninth in 2021-22.
