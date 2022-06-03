Close menu
Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Czech Rep U21Czech Republic U211England U21England U212

Czech Republic U21 1-2 England U21: Young Lions take major step towards reaching Euro 2023

Last updated on .From the section Football

England U21s took a significant step towards qualifying for Euro 2023 with an away victory over main Group G rivals the Czech Republic.

The Young Lions leapfrogged their hosts at the top of the table thanks to goals from Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey.

Smith Rowe's first-half half-volley opened the scoring, then Ramsey tapped in at the start of the second period.

Daniel Fila scored a superb late goal for the hosts but England held on.

Fila's 25-yard effort with three minutes remaining set up a nervy finale but despite some late pressure the Czechs could not equalise.

The Young Lions now need four points from three remaining games to reach Euro 2023. They are top of Group G on goal difference, having moved level on points with the Czechs.

Lee Carsley's side complete their qualification campaign this month, with fixtures against Albania at home on 7 June, Kosovo away on 10 June and Slovenia at home on 13 June to come.

The Czechs - the only team who can stop England qualifying automatically for the tournament in Georgia and Romania - have only one game remaining. They finish their campaign against bottom side Andorra at home on 13 June.

England have now won six of their seven matches in qualifying under Carsley, their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw in Slovenia.

The Young Lions have consistently struggled to make an impact in major tournaments at this level, having been eliminated in the group stage at five of the past six editions, including the past two in 2019 and 2021.

But they were impressive on Friday and the victory means they are one of just six unbeaten teams in qualifying, along with Spain, the Netherlands, Portugal, Italy and France.

Line-ups

Czech Rep U21

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Kovár
  • 12Cedidla
  • 2Vitík
  • 3Donát
  • 19Jurásek
  • 11SulcSubstituted forKarabecat 45'minutes
  • 8CervSubstituted forSoucekat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22Kaloc
  • 20Zamburek
  • 13KohútSubstituted forSejkat 64'minutes
  • 17CvancaraSubstituted forFilaat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Gabriel
  • 5Danek
  • 7Soucek
  • 9Sejk
  • 10Karabec
  • 14Fila
  • 15Pojezny
  • 16Jaros
  • 18Pech

England U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1BursikBooked at 90mins
  • 2Aarons
  • 15Cresswell
  • 5Harwood-BellisBooked at 24mins
  • 16Johnson
  • 17Jones
  • 6Garner
  • 8J Ramsey
  • 7Gibbs-WhiteBooked at 64minsSubstituted forAbreu de Almeida Gomesat 82'minutes
  • 9BalogunSubstituted forArcherat 68'minutes
  • 10Smith RoweSubstituted forGordonat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Thomas
  • 11Gordon
  • 12Spence
  • 14Archer
  • 18Doyle
  • 19Hill
  • 20Abreu de Almeida Gomes
  • 22Trafford
  • 23Lewis-Potter
Referee:
Milos Milanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamCzech Rep U21Away TeamEngland U21
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Czech Republic U21 1, England U21 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Czech Republic U21 1, England U21 2.

  3. Booking

    Josef Bursik (England U21) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Filip Soucek (Czech Republic U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Anthony Gordon (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Filip Soucek (Czech Republic U21).

  7. Post update

    Offside, England U21. Anthony Gordon tries a through ball, but Cameron Archer is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.

  9. Post update

    Josef Bursik (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Fila (Czech Republic U21).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martin Cedidla (Czech Republic U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Filip Soucek with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Czech Republic U21. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Czech Republic U21 1, England U21 2. Daniel Fila (Czech Republic U21) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jan Zamburek.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Czech Republic U21. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. Angel Gomes replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cameron Archer (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Curtis Jones.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Filip Soucek (Czech Republic U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jan Zamburek (Czech Republic U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Filip Kaloc.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Czech Republic U21. Conceded by Max Aarons.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adam Karabec (Czech Republic U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Fila.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 3rd June 2022

  • Czech Rep U21Czech Republic U211England U21England U212
  • Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U210Spain U21Spain U216
  • Austria U21Austria U212Finland U21Finland U213
  • Estonia U21Estonia U210Azerbaijan U21Azerbaijan U215
  • Norway U21Norway U213Croatia U21Croatia U212
  • Germany U21Germany U213Hungary U21Hungary U210
  • Malta U21Malta U211Slovakia U21Slovakia U211
  • Moldova U21Moldova U210Netherlands U21Netherlands U212
  • Iceland U21Iceland U218Liechtenstein U21Liechtenstein U210
  • R. of Ireland U21Republic of Ireland U2119:30Bosnia and Herzegovina U21Bosnia and Herzegovina U21

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U21961221101119
2Norway U21860222101218
3Finland U2185121511416
4Austria U21105142213916
5Azerbaijan U2182151119-87
6Estonia U219009028-280

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2198012982124
2Poland U2195312571818
3Israel U2195131710716
4Hungary U2193241416-211
5Latvia U219216517-127
6San Marino U219018032-321

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2177003042621
2Slovakia U2184131610613
3Malta U217214916-77
4Northern Ireland U217205717-106
5Lithuania U217205621-156
6Football Union of Russia U2100000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2176102512419
2Greece U2185211551017
3Iceland U2183321661012
4Belarus U218404147712
5Cyprus U218224131128
6Liechtenstein U219009053-530

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2186202432120
2Switzerland U2186112051519
3Moldova U219324610-411
4Bulgaria U2182339909
5Wales U218224131308
6Gibraltar U217007032-320

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2195222171417
2Italy U217520113817
3R. of Ireland U21741295413
4Bosnia and Herzegovina U219324913-411
5Montenegro U2182241014-48
6Luxembourg U218017220-181

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2176101751219
2Czech Rep U2196121661019
3Slovenia U21824276110
4Albania U218305813-59
5Kosovo U21722347-38
6Andorra U217007116-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2187102412322
2Ukraine U217511118316
3Serbia U219324910-111
4Faroe Islands U219234511-69
5North Macedonia U219234811-39
6Armenia U218107622-163

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2176101421219
2Denmark U21531153210
3Turkey U21621358-37
4Scotland U21612359-45
5Kazakhstan U216015411-71
View full Euro Under-21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport