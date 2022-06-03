Match ends, Czech Republic U21 1, England U21 2.
England U21s took a significant step towards qualifying for Euro 2023 with an away victory over main Group G rivals the Czech Republic.
The Young Lions leapfrogged their hosts at the top of the table thanks to goals from Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey.
Smith Rowe's first-half half-volley opened the scoring, then Ramsey tapped in at the start of the second period.
Daniel Fila scored a superb late goal for the hosts but England held on.
Fila's 25-yard effort with three minutes remaining set up a nervy finale but despite some late pressure the Czechs could not equalise.
The Young Lions now need four points from three remaining games to reach Euro 2023. They are top of Group G on goal difference, having moved level on points with the Czechs.
Lee Carsley's side complete their qualification campaign this month, with fixtures against Albania at home on 7 June, Kosovo away on 10 June and Slovenia at home on 13 June to come.
The Czechs - the only team who can stop England qualifying automatically for the tournament in Georgia and Romania - have only one game remaining. They finish their campaign against bottom side Andorra at home on 13 June.
England have now won six of their seven matches in qualifying under Carsley, their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw in Slovenia.
The Young Lions have consistently struggled to make an impact in major tournaments at this level, having been eliminated in the group stage at five of the past six editions, including the past two in 2019 and 2021.
But they were impressive on Friday and the victory means they are one of just six unbeaten teams in qualifying, along with Spain, the Netherlands, Portugal, Italy and France.
Line-ups
Czech Rep U21
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Kovár
- 12Cedidla
- 2Vitík
- 3Donát
- 19Jurásek
- 11SulcSubstituted forKarabecat 45'minutes
- 8CervSubstituted forSoucekat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 22Kaloc
- 20Zamburek
- 13KohútSubstituted forSejkat 64'minutes
- 17CvancaraSubstituted forFilaat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Gabriel
- 5Danek
- 7Soucek
- 9Sejk
- 10Karabec
- 14Fila
- 15Pojezny
- 16Jaros
- 18Pech
England U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1BursikBooked at 90mins
- 2Aarons
- 15Cresswell
- 5Harwood-BellisBooked at 24mins
- 16Johnson
- 17Jones
- 6Garner
- 8J Ramsey
- 7Gibbs-WhiteBooked at 64minsSubstituted forAbreu de Almeida Gomesat 82'minutes
- 9BalogunSubstituted forArcherat 68'minutes
- 10Smith RoweSubstituted forGordonat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Thomas
- 11Gordon
- 12Spence
- 14Archer
- 18Doyle
- 19Hill
- 20Abreu de Almeida Gomes
- 22Trafford
- 23Lewis-Potter
- Referee:
- Milos Milanovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Czech Republic U21 1, England U21 2.
Booking
Josef Bursik (England U21) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Filip Soucek (Czech Republic U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Anthony Gordon (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Filip Soucek (Czech Republic U21).
Post update
Offside, England U21. Anthony Gordon tries a through ball, but Cameron Archer is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.
Post update
Josef Bursik (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Fila (Czech Republic U21).
Post update
Attempt saved. Martin Cedidla (Czech Republic U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Filip Soucek with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Czech Republic U21. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.
Goal!
Goal! Czech Republic U21 1, England U21 2. Daniel Fila (Czech Republic U21) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jan Zamburek.
Post update
Corner, Czech Republic U21. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Angel Gomes replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cameron Archer (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
Post update
Attempt missed. Filip Soucek (Czech Republic U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jan Zamburek (Czech Republic U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Filip Kaloc.
Post update
Corner, Czech Republic U21. Conceded by Max Aarons.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adam Karabec (Czech Republic U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Fila.